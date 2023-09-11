Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release New Single 'One More Day'

The single is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube channel.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release New Single 'One More Day'

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen are back with a soul-stirring single that touches the heartstrings and pays homage to cherished memories. The band's latest release, "One More Day," is a poignant ballad that delves into the profound emotions of remembering loved ones who have passed away.

"One More Day" is a testament to the timeless power of music to heal and inspire. The song captures the essence of grief, love, and the unbreakable bonds we share with those who have left us, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level.

Rick Monroe's distinctive and emotive vocals, combined with The Hitmen's exceptional musical prowess, create a sonic experience that is both moving and uplifting. The song's melodies are beautifully woven together, creating an unforgettable musical journey that will leave a lasting imprint on your heart.

Peter Keys, best known for his position as the gentleman behind the piano for the legendary group Lynyrd Skynyrd, brings his expertise as a producer to "One More Day," infusing the track with a touch of Southern Rock Soul that complements the heartfelt lyrics. His collaboration with Rick Monroe and The Hitmen results in a musical masterpiece that transcends genres.

"One More Day" is not just a song; it's a tribute to the enduring power of love and remembrance. In a world that often moves too fast, this single reminds us to cherish the moments we've shared with loved ones, even after they've gone". Monroe says.

The single is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube channel.

“One More Day" is being released by TLG / Ingrooves Music Group.

Monroe is a NOS Energy Music Artist and is also sponsored by Number Juan Tequila, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio, Roper Western Wear, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, SE Electronics, and Town and Country Ford (Nashville, TN).

“One More Day" follows up their previous releases, "Devil On Both Sides", "Six Gun Soul","Looking", "Let's Get Drunk", “Bad Stretch of the Road,” “World’s Gone Crazy, “God’s Ear”, "Common Ground" and “Best of You” It's one of the tracks off of the upcoming full length album, "Six Gun Soul" that is scheduled to be released later this year.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Marcus King Announces Auction with MusiCares & The Onsite Foundation Photo
Marcus King Announces Auction with MusiCares & The Onsite Foundation

Marcus King today announced an online auction which will raise funds for MusiCares and The Onsite Foundation, and awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week, which begins today. The auction hosted through CharityBuzz will see one winner receive a signed Gibson ES-335 guitar, plus a personal guitar lesson with King himself.

2
PRETTY AWKWARD Get Weird On Debut Full Length Album Out Now Photo
PRETTY AWKWARD 'Get Weird' On Debut Full Length Album Out Now

Seattle Alternative band PRETTY AWKWARD are inviting fans to GET WEIRD with the release of their debut full length album. The 11 track efforts covers a wide range of topics – from being young and reckless and having too good a time, to the vagaries of love in its many forms, and the ennui from boredom that sometimes overtakes us.

3
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Release New Album Photo
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Release New Album

Phantasmagoria in Blue is a 14-track album of duets, with Harvey and Acevedo bringing new life to songs. The release will be followed by Harvey and Acevedo’s first live UK dates where they will be joined by J.P. Shilo and Berlin band Sometimes with Others for a musical phantasmagoria, presented as the Invisible Blue Unicorns.

4
Video: Sarah Mary Chadwick Shares Someone Elses Baby Video Photo
Video: Sarah Mary Chadwick Shares 'Someone Else's Baby' Video

Executive produced by Tony Espie (The Avalanches), the new collection is composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes and consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth. All of this is reflected in the final album preview single “Someone Else's Baby” out now. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'
Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'
Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!