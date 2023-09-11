Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release New Single 'One More Day'

Rick Monroe and The Hitmen are back with a soul-stirring single that touches the heartstrings and pays homage to cherished memories. The band's latest release, "One More Day," is a poignant ballad that delves into the profound emotions of remembering loved ones who have passed away.

"One More Day" is a testament to the timeless power of music to heal and inspire. The song captures the essence of grief, love, and the unbreakable bonds we share with those who have left us, resonating with listeners on a deeply personal level.

Rick Monroe's distinctive and emotive vocals, combined with The Hitmen's exceptional musical prowess, create a sonic experience that is both moving and uplifting. The song's melodies are beautifully woven together, creating an unforgettable musical journey that will leave a lasting imprint on your heart.

Peter Keys, best known for his position as the gentleman behind the piano for the legendary group Lynyrd Skynyrd, brings his expertise as a producer to "One More Day," infusing the track with a touch of Southern Rock Soul that complements the heartfelt lyrics. His collaboration with Rick Monroe and The Hitmen results in a musical masterpiece that transcends genres.

"One More Day" is not just a song; it's a tribute to the enduring power of love and remembrance. In a world that often moves too fast, this single reminds us to cherish the moments we've shared with loved ones, even after they've gone". Monroe says.

The single is available now on all major streaming platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on the band's official YouTube channel.

“One More Day" is being released by TLG / Ingrooves Music Group.

Monroe is a NOS Energy Music Artist and is also sponsored by Number Juan Tequila, Westone Audio & Fishman Audio, Roper Western Wear, GHS Strings, Shubb Capos, Speakeasy Original, SE Electronics, and Town and Country Ford (Nashville, TN).

“One More Day" follows up their previous releases, "Devil On Both Sides", "Six Gun Soul","Looking", "Let's Get Drunk", “Bad Stretch of the Road,” “World’s Gone Crazy, “God’s Ear”, "Common Ground" and “Best of You” It's one of the tracks off of the upcoming full length album, "Six Gun Soul" that is scheduled to be released later this year.