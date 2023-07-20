Rick Hyde Drops 'Streets Ain't The Same' With Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

One of the rising talents from Benny The Butcher’s BSF (Black Soprano Family) imprint, Rick Hyde is one of the longest-tenured BSF members and has been predominantly featured on all BSF projects, adding standout verses to BSF’s “Times Is Rough” (produced by DJ Premier), “Survivor’s Remorse” (from Benny’s The Plugs I Met 2) and the title track “Pyrex Picasso” (which also featured Conway The Machine) from Benny’s Pyrex Picasso.

Rick Hyde’s debut BSF project, Plates 2 (2021) featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Meyhem Lauren, Skyzoo, Jay Worthy, KIlla Kyleon and production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer and of course; DJ Shay and he followed that up with STIMA (2022), which featured appearances from Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz and production from The Alchemist, Daringer and Rick himself

Now, Rick Hyde is back and along with releasing a new single, “Streets Ain’t The Same” featuring Benny The Butcher and ELcamino, he also announced his new forthcoming project LUPARA. “Streets Ain’t The Same” is now available at all DSP’s.

“Streets Ain’t The Same” is self-explanatory in a sense. After the trials and tribulations and losses, it’s just difficult for things to return to normalcy. That’s where we were at on this record” Rick Hyde explains. “I asked Benny to go back and forth with me and he agreed. We just started speaking our perspectives, no pens, or paper, just pure lyricism. That’s the joy of this record. Long live DJ Shay!”

Rick Hyde’s LUPARA will be released on 8-4-23.