Rick Braun, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra Among New Shows to Be Added

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Newly Announced Shows

The Tin Pan has announced a slate of new shows, including performances from Rick Braun , Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, and a run of tribute acts covering artists from Jeff Buckley to Mary J. Blige

The Songs of Jeff Buckley performed by SLOW PILOT will take the stage Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 8PM.

Just Fine - The Ultimate Mary J. Blige Tribute Band is set for Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 8PM.

HAYDE BLUEGRASS ORCHESTRA will perform Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 8PM.

Rick Braun takes the stage Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 8PM.

Christmas with Elvis is scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 7PM.

'All Christmas White' Tribute to Frankie Beverly & MAZE: Encore will be presented Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 7PM.

Upcoming Shows

Blood, Sweat and Years performs Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 7PM.

Steve Oliver & The Grainger Brothers take the stage Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 8PM.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute is scheduled for Friday, August 28, 2026 at 8PM.

The 4 Queens – A Tribute to Tina, Aretha, Whitney, and Donna performs Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 8PM.

Mike Phillips Live! takes the stage Thursday, September 3, 2026 at 8PM.

'Triads of Soul' Tribute to Otis Redding, Sam Cooke & David Ruffin is set for Friday, September 4, 2026 at 8PM.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...