Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra to Release New Album HAYDE.

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Adhyâropa Records has announced HAYDE. (ÂR00208), the new album from Norwegian 'Nordicana' collective Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra. The album will be released March 5th, 2027. The first single and presale will drop on October 2nd, 2026, followed by new singles every month through February 2027 ahead of the full album release.

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra has built a large international fanbase, a viral video performance, and has established itself among the notable new voices in acoustic music today. The band's origins trace back to the 2012 César Award-winning film The Broken Circle Breakdown, in which a Belgian couple at the center of a bluegrass band go through trials and tribulations in their relationship. Hayde formed around the members' shared love for Americana and bluegrass music. The two founding members, Rebekka Nilsson and Joakim Borgen, then a couple, saw the film in a small theater close to the Royal Palace in Oslo, which has a lush garden around it that's open to the public.

'So it's kind of the only place in the area where you can kind of go and hide,' says Nilsson, the band's lead vocalist. 'It's such a beautiful and sad movie, and I came out of the theatre crying uncontrollably, and I just had to go hide for a little while. So we went into the park, and I think I stood there for at least half an hour or more, just sobbing. But the joyful music of that film lingered even after its powerful sadness dissipated, and we kept saying to each other, 'Wouldn't it be fun to play this kind of music?''

Soon enough, Nilsson, Borgen and accordionist Sjur Marqvardsen enlisted a posse of like-minded and virtuosic collaborators to fill out the band; a group that grew so large that the name Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra was the only one that felt appropriate. Hayde's current lineup features Emil Brattested on dobro and mandolin, David Buverud on bass, Ole Enggrav on guitar, Magnus Eriksrud on banjo, and Moa Meinich on violin, with several members contributing to the multi-layered vocal arrangements showcased on nearly every track.

'When we started, we didn't really know a lot of this kind of music, and a few of us were even transitioning to new instruments,' Nilsson says, with a laugh. 'We are six unique personalities with different backgrounds in both music and theater. In that way, we're like a family where each musician's skillset is in equilibrium with the others. At first we were only doing this for fun. And I think that might have been the end of the story, but then a short time later we recorded ourselves playing 'Wayfaring Stranger' in Moa's living room and something just… happened.'

That recording became a viral sensation, with the group's performance of the folk-gospel standard drawing fans from around the world, mostly in the United States. More than 6 million views to date later, along with its nearly-as-popular follow-up covers of Emmylou Harris' 'All My Tears' and Alison Krauss' 'Lord Don't Forsake Me', the band's members say what began as a hobby became something much more. The band has since released two albums, both of which placed in the top 10 of Billboard's Bluegrass charts, earned a few IBMA nominations, and received a nomination for a Norwegian Grammy.

The new album, however, is the result of the band's own trials and tribulations, mirroring the plot of The Broken Circle Breakdown itself. 'This is in some ways a breakup record,' Nilsson says. A few years after the viral videos and the band's initial success, the relationship between Nilsson and Borgen ended.

'While we stayed friends and bandmates for a while after that, the general atmosphere in the band had changed,' says Nilsson. 'The feeling of having shared passions and collective goals had dissipated. I think everyone felt locked out of the creative process.'

After a long break, Borgen decided to leave the band. Morale dipped, and for a time the band's future felt unclear.

'When we began work on this album, we wanted to show that the strength of the band wasn't in any one person but in the harmony of the ensemble as a whole. These songs have a freedom, a fun, even a silliness to them that feels so good to be a part of the fabric of the band once again. It felt like throwing a party when the parents are away!'

From the first track, 'Deep Waters,' the band's sense of unity – and even a bit of relief – is evident. 'You made it, you played it smart / Kept your hands clean while pulling things apart,' sings Nilsson over a stark, jittery fiddle performance from Meinich and Brattested's slithery dobro. A triumphant chorus concludes with the lines: 'Time is up / All bets are down / And we are stone cold hearted.'

Nilsson's voice calls the tune and the ensemble follows in lockstep, with each voice and instrument fitting together throughout the record. 'The Road Will Take Us' is described as a ballad with an intricate vocal arrangement; 'Sore Teeth' a plaintive mid-tempo melody. 'Textbook Stuff' launches at a burning tempo, while 'Blind' features banjo and fiddle before building to a climax. The album's penultimate number, 'I Don't Need Your Sympathy,' is a full-throated carnival rave-up, with the outro serving as a summation of the album's humour as well as the anger that inspired it: 'So long Sonny / Oh you really played it cool / Pretending you're a good guy, honey / For a minute there you nearly had me fooled.'

The album was recorded in a week at Enggrav's Norwegian log cabin in the woods, with just the band and co-producer Håvard Gressum Antonsen, who also co-produced the band's debut album Migrants. The band plans a lengthy buildup to the album's release in March 2027 with several single releases.

'I remember coming to the rehearsal for this new music; the air was just vibrating,' Nilsson says. 'It felt like a completely different energy than what we were all used to. It was just buzzing with creativity, and everyone was having so much fun. I think that's just such a beautiful image of how everything changed when we decided to work as a collective rather than waiting for one person to lead the way.'

Release Schedule

October 2, 2026 (1st single: 'The Road Will Take Us')

November 2, 2026 (2nd single: 'Reminder')

December 7, 2026 (3rd single: 'Textbook Stuff')

January 4, 2027 (4th single: 'In The In-Between')

February 1, 2027 (5th single: 'Sore Teeth')

February 15, 2027 (6th single: 'I Don't Need Your Sympathy')

March 5, 2027 (album: HAYDE.)

Performers

Emil Brattested (dobro, mandolin, open-back banjo, saxophone)

David Buverud (bass)

Ole Enggrav (guitar, backing vocals)

Magnus Lund Eriksrud (banjo)

Sjur Gjertsen Marqvardsen (accordion, backing vocals)

Moa Meinich (violin, backing vocals)

Rebekka Nilsson (lead vocals)

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