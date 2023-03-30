Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rick Astley to Release 'Hold Me In Your Arms' Remastered Deluxe Edition

Rick Astley to Release 'Hold Me In Your Arms' Remastered Deluxe Edition

Now Rick Astley celebrates the 35th anniversary of ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ by releasing a remastered Deluxe Edition of the album on May 12th.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Released in 1988, Rick Astley's second album 'Hold Me In Your Arms' proved that his breakthrough success was no fluke. The album achieved numerous international Top 10 chart positions, including #8 in the UK plus Top 20 in the States.

Within a month, it had been certified Platinum in the UK in recognition of more than 300,000 sales and then Gold in the US, following 500,000+ sales. It expanded upon his star status, which he first established when the global cultural phenomenon 'Never Gonna Give You Up' fired to #1 in 25 different territories, while his debut album 'Whenever You Need Somebody' sold millions of copies.

Now Rick Astley celebrates the 35th anniversary of 'Hold Me In Your Arms' by releasing a remastered Deluxe Edition of the album on May 12th. Now available to pre-order HERE, the album will be reissued as an extended and remastered 2CD Deluxe Edition, a remastered blue vinyl, as well as digital and streaming formats.

The album's three singles - 'She Wants To Dance With Me' (#6), 'Take Me To Your Heart' (#8) and 'Hold Me In Your Arms' (#10) - continued Rick's phenomenal chart success, which saw his first eight singles all race into the UK Top 10. 'She Wants To Dance With Me' and 'Hold Me In Your Arms' were both written solely by Rick and have remained as firm fan favourites and staples of his live set ever since.

Rick wrote six of the album's ten tracks, while three were penned by Stock Aitken Waterman. The album was completed by Rick's soulful take on The Temptations' classic 'Ain't Too Proud To Beg', which landed him another chart hit in the States.

The original 'Hold Me In Your Arms' album has been freshly remastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road. The 2CD Deluxe Edition adds a wealth of bonus material, highlights of which include the b-side 'I'll Be Fine'; Rick's reimagined solo takes on 'She Wants To Dance With Me' and 'Hold Me In Your Arms' plus a vast array of remixes, extended mixes and instrumentals.

Rick says, "So many good memories of making this album, great way for me to finish the '80s!"

Rick Astley has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent years, which started when he returned to #1 for the first time in 29 years with the release of his '50' album - a record that he wrote, recorded and performed entirely independently. That momentum continued unabated with two consecutive Silver-certified Top 10 albums in the shape of 'Beautiful Life' (#6) and the career retrospective 'The Best of Me' (#4).

His live shows have also been in constant demand, notably a 2021 UK arena tour which included two huge free shows in both London and Manchester for NHS staff and key workers.

The enduring popularity of 'Never Gonna Give You Up' has remained as strong as ever, reaching 5 x Platinum status in the States and 1.3 billion views at YouTube. But just as importantly, a younger audience has discovered Rick's talents for the first time - as evidenced by over 3 million followers at TikTok alone, headline-grabbing live moments with Foo Fighters and Blossoms (performing the songs of The Smiths), and memorably inspiring a famous 'Ted Lasso' scene'.

This summer will see Rick Astley play select UK festival dates at Kendal Calling (July 27th-30th) and the Big Feastival at Alex James' Farm (August 27th). He is also confirmed to headline the Paloznaki Jazzpiknik in Hungary on August 3rd. Expect more shows to be announced soon - please see his website for the latest updates.



Thomas Headon Returns With New Single I Loved a Boy Photo
Thomas Headon Returns With New Single 'I Loved a Boy'
He returns with “i loved a boy,” his first single of 2023, which is streaming now via Elektra and arrives alongside an official visualizer. Written for a friend who came to him when she was going through a tough breakup, Thomas offered advice in the form of a raw and honest alt-pop song.
PVRIS Announces EVERGREEN Album and Shares New Single Good Enemy Photo
PVRIS Announces 'EVERGREEN' Album and Shares New Single 'Good Enemy'
Over a near decade-long career, PVRIS’ ethos attracted the likes of a dynamic list of collaborators, from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake, to British pop-powerhouse Raye. As a multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and all around creative behind the project, Gunnulfsen’s unorthodox creative abilities expand to new heights.
Sid Simmons Releases New Single Wendy Ahead of June Album Release Photo
Sid Simmons Releases New Single 'Wendy' Ahead of June Album Release
The bulk of production and engineering on Beneath the Brightest Smiles was handled by Gordon Raphael with mixing by Dave Rowland (Post Malone, The-Dream, Pusha T, Ellie Goulding) at Mercy Sound Recording Studios (Blondie, Cher, Snoop Dogg, TV On The Radio, Yoko Ono, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato) in NYC’s East Village.
Misterwives Usher in a New Era With Out of Your Mind Photo
Misterwives Usher in a New Era With 'Out of Your Mind'
Equipped with renewed energy, newfound creative freedom and glowing determination, MisterWives are ready to re-introduce themselves with their unapologetic anthem, 'Out Of Your Mind' and reignite the five-piece in a completely new way to propel them into 2023. The latest track sees the band step out of their feelings and take more artistic risks.

From This Author - Michael Major


Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'Dizzy Shares New Single 'Open Up Wide' & Announces Third Album 'DIZZY'
March 29, 2023

Dizzy shares their new single “Open Up Wide”. A perfect synthesis of airy pop vocals and grittier instrumentals, “Open Up Wide” explores the vulnerability of sharing fresh art with a jaded audience. Along with the new single, Dizzy also announces the release of their third LP: the self-titled DIZZY,
Kerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LPKerry Charles Shares New Single 'Empress Of The Crystal Moon' Ahead of Debut LP
March 29, 2023

Drawing influence from the likes of Prince, Hall and Oates and Steely Dan, Charles's obsessively produced tracks land somewhere between laid-back synth pop, smooth dad rock and seductive R&B. The New Jersey-based songwriter and producer pairs his intimate falsetto with a lush palette of synthesizers and the inimitable sax stylings of Max Cudworth.
Photos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 PremierePhotos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 Premiere
March 29, 2023

Check out photos from the premiere of Murder Mystery 2, including shots of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, actors Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, Annie Mumolo, and more.
Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'Video: Ghost Hounds Release Music Video For New Single 'Dirty Angel'
March 29, 2023

Is it hot in here, or is it just the new music video from Ghost Hounds? The blues-rock group has released a tantalizing video for their recent single “Dirty Angel,” out now. “Dirty Angel” is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record.
Kylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver HeldensKylie Minogue to Release New Single With Oliver Heldens
March 29, 2023

Kylie Minogue has sold over 80 million records, garnered 34 top ten and 7 number one singles. Her music career took off with the hit 'The Loco-Motion' which topped the charts in 1987, and became the highest selling single of the decade in Australia.
share