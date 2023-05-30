Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single 'Move On'

Returning with his first solo music in 18 months - Richard Walters - is pleased to present the new single: “Move On”.

Released today via the Nettwerk label, the track is an initial taster of a brand new album from the Oxfordshire artist and composer, which is due for release later in 2023.

Entwining atmospheric, pin-drop arrangements with confessional lyrics to stir the soul, “Move On” is the sound of an artist searching deep within to accept those imperfections that make us human. As Richard explains:

“In arguments or heated moments I’m the person that loses my cool and then the moment passes, the grievance dilutes and I’m able to gather myself. It’s like I need the release. My wife is the opposite, and this is a song of apology and acceptance of my flaws and inability to sit with negativity too long.”

Rippling with the kind of unsettled stillness that can follow the eruptive drama of an argument, the pared-back piano motifs and low-key electronics of “Move On” leave acres of space for Walters’ heartfelt lyrics to settle with all their emotional gravity. “Can’t you see my hands are shaking? It’s almost light and I haven’t put right the mess that I’ve made, like a phrase that stays unspoken” he yearns here.

Performed and written by Richard Walters, “Move On” was recorded, produced and mixed by Eliot James at Eastcote Studios, London and arrives as a first insight into a new project the pair have been working on together. Further details to be revealed very soon.

An artist, performer and songwriter based in the UK, Richard Walters has amassed over 100 million streams across his five critically acclaimed albums and four EP's to date. Since his debut release in 2005, his music has featured on a number of TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Miami and Tin Star, while receiving praise from titles including The Guardian, Clash, Line Of Best Fit and other tastemaker press. Richard’s solo releases have also gained notable support from BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne and Guy Garvey, plus BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley and Dermot O’Leary.

Sought-out by stars including Grammy-winner Joe Henry, British icon Alison Moyet and Oscar nominated actress and singer Florence Pugh, Walters has also lent his talents to influential electronic artists including Kx5, Solomun, Sonny Fodera, Sultan + Shepard and more.

A member of the group LYR (with poet laureate Simon Armitage and Patrick Pearson, who release their second album 'The Ultraviolet Age' on 30th June); Richard also released the album ‘Shapes In My Head’ under the name Sun Lo, a collaboration with ATTLAS, earlier this year.

Readying his first solo studio album in over three years, Richard has announced a short series of UK live dates for the Autumn of 2023 (dates below). Standby for further album news from Richard Walters very soon…

RICHARD WALTERS - LIVE DATES 2023

24 Nov - BRISTOL, The Louisiana

25 Nov - OXFORD, Jericho Tavern

29 Nov - MANCHESTER, The Castle Hotel

30 Nov - LONDON, The Grace