Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single 'Move On'

The track is an initial taster of a brand new album from the Oxfordshire artist and composer, which is due for release later in 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 3 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Returning with his first solo music in 18 months - Richard Walters - is pleased to present the new single: “Move On”.

Released today via the Nettwerk label, the track is an initial taster of a brand new album from the Oxfordshire artist and composer, which is due for release later in 2023.

Entwining atmospheric, pin-drop arrangements with confessional lyrics to stir the soul, “Move On” is the sound of an artist searching deep within to accept those imperfections that make us human. As Richard explains:

“In arguments or heated moments I’m the person that loses my cool and then the moment passes, the grievance dilutes and I’m able to gather myself. It’s like I need the release. My wife is the opposite, and this is a song of apology and acceptance of my flaws and inability to sit with negativity too long.”

Rippling with the kind of unsettled stillness that can follow the eruptive drama of an argument, the pared-back piano motifs and low-key electronics of “Move On” leave acres of space for Walters’ heartfelt lyrics to settle with all their emotional gravity. “Can’t you see my hands are shaking? It’s almost light and I haven’t put right the mess that I’ve made, like a phrase that stays unspoken” he yearns here.

Performed and written by Richard Walters, “Move On” was recorded, produced and mixed by Eliot James at Eastcote Studios, London and arrives as a first insight into a new project the pair have been working on together. Further details to be revealed very soon.

An artist, performer and songwriter based in the UK, Richard Walters has amassed over 100 million streams across his five critically acclaimed albums and four EP's to date. Since his debut release in 2005, his music has featured on a number of TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: Miami and Tin Star, while receiving praise from titles including The Guardian, Clash, Line Of Best Fit and other tastemaker press.  Richard’s solo releases have also gained notable support from BBC 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne and Guy Garvey, plus BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley and Dermot O’Leary.

Sought-out by stars including Grammy-winner Joe Henry, British icon Alison Moyet and Oscar nominated actress and singer Florence Pugh, Walters has also lent his talents to influential electronic artists including Kx5,  Solomun, Sonny Fodera, Sultan + Shepard and more.

A member of the group LYR (with poet laureate Simon Armitage and Patrick Pearson, who release their second album 'The Ultraviolet Age' on 30th June); Richard also released the album ‘Shapes In My Head’ under the name Sun Lo, a collaboration with ATTLAS, earlier this year.

Readying his first solo studio album in over three years, Richard has announced a short series of UK live dates for the Autumn of 2023 (dates below). Standby for further album news from Richard Walters very soon…

RICHARD WALTERS - LIVE DATES 2023

24 Nov - BRISTOL, The Louisiana
25 Nov - OXFORD, Jericho Tavern
29 Nov - MANCHESTER, The Castle Hotel
30 Nov - LONDON, The Grace



RELATED STORIES - Music

MONOGRAMS Returns With Carry The Weight Photo
MONOGRAMS Returns With 'Carry The Weight'

A fresh insight into the anticipated new album ‘A Fine Commitment,' MONOGRAMS is back with the invigorating new single: “Carry The Weight”. From the speeding cop sirens that screech through its intro, to the exhilarating electro/punk chase that ensues; “Carry The Weight” is the breathless new release from the New York-based ‘Nuke Wave’ artist.

Loma Prieta Share New Single Circular Saw Photo
Loma Prieta Share New Single 'Circular Saw'

Loma Prieta's highly anticipated full-length Last will arrive June 30th from Deathwish Inc.  A long eight years since their previous LP, and three years since their excellent Continuum b/w Fate 7inch, Last is comprised of eleven new songs that took shape amid the turbulence the world has collectively faced since.

Kristin Hersh Confirms New Album Clear Pond Road Photo
Kristin Hersh Confirms New Album 'Clear Pond Road'

Clear Pond Road continues the juxtaposition of dark and light –dark sunshine, as Hersh puts it– that characterizes Hersh’s legendary work with Throwing Muses and 50 Foot Wave but goes even further inward as it explores the intimacy and complexity that sits alongside Hersh’s fierce independence. Watch the new music video now!

maeve & quinn Announce New Album & Share Single Jewelers Row Photo
maeve & quinn Announce New Album & Share Single 'Jeweler's Row'

The song is inspired by a walk around Chicago’s Loop with a new friend, and is an ode to deep acceptance found in friendship ('..you won't find some great dividing line') -- the feeling of holding and being held even at our lowest moments (“..you told me sadness is a fine way to be.”)


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD