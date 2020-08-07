Rich the Kid and Rompasso Collaborate on 'Angetenar'

'Angetenar' has amassed over 250 million YouTube views.

Russian DJ and producer Rompasso and Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid have joined forces to unveil a new version of Rompasso's smash single 'Angetenar', out 7th August.

Listen below!



The collaboration sees Rich the Kid lend his confident, high-energy rapping prowess to 'Angetenar', bringing a new energy that ideally complements the now-legendary original. A certified smash, 'Angetenar' has amassed over 250 million YouTube views, with the track also pioneering a new style of dance music known as 'cloud house'.



Just 23 years of age, Rompasso is an exciting young talent who shot to fame with 'Angetenar', back in 2017. A busy start to the new decade has seen him release new music on Spinnin' Records and HEXAGON amongst others.



An early pillar of Atlanta's groundbreaking trap scene, Rich the Kid is one of the most respected figures in hip-hop, collaborating with everyone from Kendrick Lamar and Roddy Ricch to Tory Lanez and Migos. Most recently he dropped single 'Stuck Together' with Lil Baby and Future.



Rompasso and Rich the Kid's collaboration helps give a fresh take on an already revered track.

