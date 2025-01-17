News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Republic Records: Kids & Family Releases HENRY DANGER: THE MOVIE Score Album

Coinciding with the album, the film itself releases today on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, with international releases to follow.

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Republic Records: Kids & Family Releases HENRY DANGER: THE MOVIE Score Album Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Republic Records: Kids & Family has released the score album for Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s Henry Danger: The Movie, composed by Paul Edward-Francis. The album is available on streaming platforms. Coinciding with the album, the film itself releases today on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, with international releases to follow.

LATEST NEWS

World Music Institute to Present Lucian Ban & Mat Maneri
Son Lux Release New EP 'Risk of Make Believe'
Judy Collins Sets 85th Birthday Tour Beginning February 2025
Travis 2025 North American Headline Tour Kicks Off This Month

The score, recorded with a 62-piece orchestra, brings a cinematic and fun energy to the adventurous journey of Henry Danger and his friends. The movie follows Henry as he encounters a superfan with a device that opens alternate realities. Original series stars Jace Norman, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen, and Frankie Grande return, joined by newcomer Glee Dango.

The album features 20 tracks:

  1. It all Just Kinda Happened

  2. Danger Dystopia

  3. Bros Before Heroes

  4. Summoning Henry

  5. Meet Missy

  6. Stuck in My Stories

  7. A Genius Geniuses Geniusly

  8. Gold Stars

  9. Schwoozes and Schwozes

  10. Care To Join Bite Club?

  11. You Eat Them Dry

  12. Aw Nuts

  13. Post-Apocalyptic Pals

  14. Formulating in the Fuselage

  15. Showdown In Newtown

  16. Back To Reality

  17. A Hero Reflects

  18. Dystopia's New Hero

  19. Oh Captain My Captain

  20. Henry Danger: The Movie (Theme)

Paul Edward-Francis is known for his work on film and television, including the scores for Netflix's Blood of Zeus and cult horror films Howl and The Seasoning House. His collaborations with major studios such as Warner Brothers, Netflix, and Hasbro, and leading orchestras like The Royal Philharmonic, highlight his versatility and talent. Currently, Paul is completing work on Blood of Zeus Season 3, set for release in summer 2025. Season 2 received critical acclaim, with a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos