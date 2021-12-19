Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rene Villa Releases New Album, 'Rawr'

Villa is a Costa Rican singer-songwriter & model.

Dec. 19, 2021  

Costa Rican singer-songwriter & model René Villa has just launched his first studio album "Rawr" - a collection of songs that introduce the artist to a wide audience of listeners.

The Playa Sámara based musician is no stranger to writing, recording & performing music since he was 16 years old.

Villa first got a glimpse of the world of a recording artist when he appeared in the video of Tica star Debi Nova's "Amor" back in 2013 - back then starting from scratch as "Shory Flores".

When the pandemic hit Costa Rica last year, Villa, then pseudo-named as "Jay Flores" teamed up with Alan Shepard to work on an exciting collaboration "A Tu Lado" for Shepard's "The Right Time" album.

Bilingual since he was a child, the musically versatile Guanacaste native has penned and performed a range of music in the dance, pop & Latin genres - in both English & Spanish.

For Villa, the launch of his premier studio album is a thrilling leap forward on his journey to become a recognised Costa Rican musical artist - the album also features his signature single "It's Your Fault".

