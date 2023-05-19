Reid Haughton Debuts Self-Titled EP

River House Artists is pleased to announce that Southern Rock-inspired singer-songwriter Reid Haughton released his debut EP, available everywhere now.

The self-titled collection includes 8 tracks, including the previously released singles, "Day You Don't," "She Is," and "Can't Please 'Em All." All of the tracks were produced by Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Morgan Wade) at Nashville's Sound Emporium.

"This EP is just the beginning of a whole new journey for my career. These songs are the result of playing years of shows and writing many songs to figure out who I felt I truly am as an artist," says Haughton. "This is my first project since moving to Nashville and these are the first batch of songs that truly represent me. It has been an incredible experience to write these songs and bring them to life with such talented people."

Haughton is a country singer-songwriter from small-town Haleyville, Alabama, just an hour from Muscle Shoals. He is steeped in the swampy musical history of the area and mixes contemporary Country melodies with modern Southern rock-inspired vocals. Haughton's influences were shaped by his father's vast taste in music, which included everyone from Lynyrd Skynyrd to the Grateful Dead. Using powerful vocals and inspiring guitar work, Haughton employs a sound that appeals to Southern rockers and country fans alike.

About Reid Haughton:

A country singer-songwriter from small-town Haleyville, Alabama, Reid Haughton mixes contemporary Country melodies with modern Southern rock-inspired vocals. Haughton's influences were shaped by his father's vast taste in music, which included everyone from Lynyrd Skynyrd to the Grateful Dead.

With no interest in ever becoming a frontman, Haughton picked up a guitar for the first time during church lessons. It wasn't long until his music teacher pushed him to hum some melodies along with his guitar. This quickly started Haughton's transition from wanting to know how to play a few songs to tirelessly working to become a Country musician.

In his map dot town of population: 4,000, and until recently, a dry county, there were few opportunities for Haughton to hone his craft. When Haughton attended college at Auburn University, he'd knock on business doors and offer to play at local bars for free. He quickly became immersed in the college circuit, performing all throughout the Southeast.

Haughton's ambition and ability to evolve have shown through his music career. After releasing the second song he had ever written titled "Make You Mine" in 2018, Haughton began participating in co-writes working with writers such as Adam Craig and Jordan Walker. In 2021, Haughton released his single, "Got the Girl," and toured throughout the South with rising artist Jordan Rowe. The up-and-comer has completed opening slots for artists like Dwight Yoakam and Jon Pardi.