Regina Spektor Debuts 'One Little Solider' From BOMBSHELL

Regina Spektor is debuting her new original song, "One Little Soldier," featured in the upcoming original motion picture Bombshell.

Listen below!

The film-starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and more of Hollywood's biggest stars-hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 13 before opening wide on December 20.

"As we watched this amazing film on [director] Jay [Roach]'s couch... we all had an incredibly moving experience... The feelings and scenes stayed with me and wouldn't leave me for days," Regina says of her experience with the film, "...I sat at the little keyboard... with all the little words and melodies that had been growing and wrote this song."

This past summer, Spektor completed a successful five-night Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, marking her debut on the Great White Way, which The Daily Beast called "both whimsical and thunderous," with Gothamist saying Spektor "delights on Broadway with a fun, zany show."

Spektor's most recent album, 2016's Remember Us To Life, has been the subject of extensive critical praise from the likes of NPR, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, People and many more.

Born in the Soviet Union, Spektor first saw commercial success with the gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes singles "On the Radio" and "Better," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Involved in projects spanning music, theatre, TV and film, Spektor's work has appeared on the Hamilton Mixtape and Netflix's hit show "Orange Is The New Black."

Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time-Fox News-and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Bombshell is directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach (Game Change) and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph (The Big Short).

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez





Related Articles View More Music Stories