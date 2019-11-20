Red Death Announce Co-Headline North American Expedition Tour with Enforced
Washington D.C. crossover thrashers RED DEATH announce co-headline North American Expedition tour with Enforced today. The band will be in on tour starting January 4th in Washington D.C. and wraping on January 31st in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.
"We are very excited to finally begin our world wide promotion of Sickness Divine," states Red Death vocalist and bassist Chad Troncale. "We haven't played a lot of these cities in almost two years so we are thrilled to visit new, as well as familiar, scenes around the country. See you soon!"
The band will be on tour in support of their forthcoming album, Sickness Divine, out November 29th via Century Media Records. Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich), RED DEATH have released the tracks "Sickness Divine" and "Face The Pain" off of the band's forthcoming third studio album. The album's physical release will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (Misfits cover of "Death Comes Ripping") and a sticker or as Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster. Pre-order Sickness Divine HERE.
RED DEATH UPCOMING SHOWS
November 23 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works + Mortiferum
Jan 4th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Jan 6th - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room
Jan 7th - Cleveland, OH - Symposium
Jan 8th - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club
Jan 9th - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr
Jan 10th - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
Jan 11th - Dallas, TX - The Evil Beat
Jan 13th - Santa Fe, NM - The Cave
Jan 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
Jan 15th - San Diego, CA - Che Cafe
Jan 16th - Los Angeles, CA - Hi-Hat
Jan 17th - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London
Jan 18th - Portland, OR - Highwater Mark
Jan 19th - Seattle, WA - Highline
Jan 21st - Boise, ID - TBA
Jan 22nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Gold Blood Collective
Jan 23rd - Denver, CO - Mutiny Info Cafe
Jan 24th - Kansas City, MO - 7th Heaven
Jan 25th - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
Jan 26th - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
Jan 27th - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
Jan 28th - Toronto, ON - Seescape
Jan 29th - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo
Jan 30th - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Rock Diner
Jan 31st - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
Feb 1st - Philadelphia, PA - TBA