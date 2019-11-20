Washington D.C. crossover thrashers RED DEATH announce co-headline North American Expedition tour with Enforced today. The band will be in on tour starting January 4th in Washington D.C. and wraping on January 31st in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

"We are very excited to finally begin our world wide promotion of Sickness Divine," states Red Death vocalist and bassist Chad Troncale. "We haven't played a lot of these cities in almost two years so we are thrilled to visit new, as well as familiar, scenes around the country. See you soon!"

The band will be on tour in support of their forthcoming album, Sickness Divine, out November 29th via Century Media Records. Produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich), RED DEATH have released the tracks "Sickness Divine" and "Face The Pain" off of the band's forthcoming third studio album. The album's physical release will be available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (Misfits cover of "Death Comes Ripping") and a sticker or as Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster. Pre-order Sickness Divine HERE.

RED DEATH UPCOMING SHOWS

November 23 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works + Mortiferum

Jan 4th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Jan 6th - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room

Jan 7th - Cleveland, OH - Symposium

Jan 8th - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

Jan 9th - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

Jan 10th - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

Jan 11th - Dallas, TX - The Evil Beat

Jan 13th - Santa Fe, NM - The Cave

Jan 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

Jan 15th - San Diego, CA - Che Cafe

Jan 16th - Los Angeles, CA - Hi-Hat

Jan 17th - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London

Jan 18th - Portland, OR - Highwater Mark

Jan 19th - Seattle, WA - Highline

Jan 21st - Boise, ID - TBA

Jan 22nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Gold Blood Collective

Jan 23rd - Denver, CO - Mutiny Info Cafe

Jan 24th - Kansas City, MO - 7th Heaven

Jan 25th - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

Jan 26th - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Jan 27th - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

Jan 28th - Toronto, ON - Seescape

Jan 29th - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo

Jan 30th - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Rock Diner

Jan 31st - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Feb 1st - Philadelphia, PA - TBA





