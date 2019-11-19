Recording Academy and Warner Records Will Release 2020 Grammy Nominees Album Jan. 17

In celebration of the soon-to-be-announced 2020 GRAMMY® nominees, the Recording Academy®'s GRAMMY Recordings® and Warner Records will join forces to release the 2020 GRAMMY Nominees album on Jan. 17, 2020, in stores and via digital retailers.

The 26th installment of the best-selling series will feature a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music for the upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. A portion of album proceeds benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares®-two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy committed to music education initiatives and providing critical assistance for music people in need.

Music fans can pre-order the album at 2020GRAMMYalbum.com or cbs.com/GRAMMYs and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.





