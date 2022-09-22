Reason Releases 'Sign Language (Featuring Icecoldbishop)'

Carson, CA, rapper Reason drops a new track and video, "Sign Language (Featuring ICECOLDBISHOP)" on Top Dawg Entertainment. Directed by Jazz Carter, the song gives a taste of Reason's upcoming second studio LP.

The track comes on the heels of his G-Funk inspired track, "Impalas & Hydraulics," featuring fellow Southern California rapper The Game, of which Complex says "Over a hard-hitting drum loop and eerie synths, Game and Reason proudly represent California's vibrant hip-hop history."

Known for his honesty and lyricism, "Sign Language" is no exception. "No new no new no new/Wait/Guccis Louie Prada/Woopty woopty yada/I put that on mommas/I put that on mommas/Guccis Louie fendi Prada you can't tell me nada/I put that on mommas," he raps.

Reason writes his knottily structured rhyme schemes with purpose, and this track once again showcases Reason's lyrical prowess and dexterous rhyming.

After a critical buzz from a series of mixtapes, L.A.-based rapper REASON broke through in 2018 with his contribution to 'Seasons' (with Mozzy and Sjava), a single lifted from the chart-topping compilation 'Black Panther: The Album'. Since then, the TDE artist has gone on to impress with his guttural delivery and sharp verses on projects like 'There You Have It' (a re-released mixtape) and his 2020 debut studio album 'New Beginnings'.

Last year, REASON dropped 'No More, No Less: Demo 1', a three-track sampler featuring collaborations with the likes of Isaiah Rashad, Zacari, Wale, and Adé.

As Reason continues to work on his much-anticipated sophomore album, he sounds fresher and more relevant than ever.

Watch the new music video here: