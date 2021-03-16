Ravello Records Announces Release Date for Evan Mack's THE TRAVELLED ROAD Album

Ravello Records has announced The Travelled Road from operatic composer Evan Mack, to be released worldwide on March 26. The album is a bold and progressive work featuring new compositions that are thoroughly grounded in the modern era. "A Little More Perfect" sets the text of Justice Anthony Kennedy's majority opinion on Obergefell v. Hodges, which made marriage equality the law of the land. "Three Reflections of Sister Dorothy" tells the story of martyred nun Sr. Dorothy Stang and her fight to save the rainforest. "The Road and the End" expresses the eponymous 1916 Carl Sandburg poem as a musical tour de force, performed by vocal powerhouse Megan Marino.

When asked about Evan's choice of lyrics for the project, he shared, "The texts I find best to set are ones where music can only support and enhance the words . . . where the music gives new meaning or depth to the text, where I can add many layers of emotion to a single word or thought." The "Preach Sister, Preach" song cycle is a highlight for Marino, who noted, "These quotes and their settings are fabulous, and the right mixture of tongue-in-cheek and seriousness." Timely texts for the cycle's songs include Tina Fey, Lucille Ball, Gloria Steinem, Simone de Beauvoire, Mae West and several other notable personalities.

Megan Marino is an international star seen and heard recently at The Metropolitan Opera, Opéra national de Paris, and Santa Fe Opera. Joining her on the recording are renowned pianist John Arida and celebrated cellist Jameson Platte.

Mack is a firm believer that opera should be theater grounded in climactic expression, delivering larger-than-life stories while harnessing the full athletic thrill of singing; The Travelled Road embodies this philosophy. For more information, visit evanmack.com.

More on Evan Mack:

Mack was named "2018 Professional of the Year" by Musical America; he was a composing fellow at the John Duffy Composers Institute; and was a resident artist at Yaddo. Mack is currently published with Hal Leonard, Alfred, and Amazon. He is a Senior Teaching Professor at Skidmore College, and resides in Ticonderoga NY with his wife, Kristin, and two sons.

"Evan Mack is an American opera composer for our time. His music, which is always memorable, filled with imagination and ingenuity, is also coupled with a deep understanding of the theater. His opera Lucinda is a deeply moving parable about making the right choices in life. This is a composer who was born to write opera, and share it with the world. My only regret is that there are not more artists like him in the arena of American opera." -Richard Danielpour