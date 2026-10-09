Rally for the Valley Raises Over $650K for Fox Cities Tornado Recovery

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When a tornado tore through the Fox Cities on July 27, the damage was visible almost immediately. Homes and businesses were damaged. Families were displaced. Neighborhoods that had felt familiar just hours earlier suddenly looked different.

What followed was just as immediate: people started asking how they could help.

On Saturday, October 3, the community was brought together in Downtown Menasha for Rally for the Valley, a free day of music, comedy, storytelling and giving created to support the Fox Cities as recovery continues. The event brought 25K attendees and has raised over $650K in donations so far.

Performers included Charlie Berens, Soul Asylum, Fountains of Wayne, Eve 6, Cory Chisel, Hang Ten, Lolo, Kami, Freedy Johnston, Butch Vig and Phil Johnston.

CBS' coverage of the devastation and community efforts, including the rally, helped bring national attention to Menasha and prompted the federal government to send $18 million in aid to the Fox River Valley. CBS' coverage can be watched here and here.

Rally for the Valley has released a collaborative song, 'Take Cover,' with all proceeds to be split between The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, LEAVEN, and Pillars. The track can be heard here. Written by Cory Chisel, Alex Drossart and Sam Farrell, and performed by Chisel, Butch Vig, Ryan Smith, Freedy Johnston and LOLO, Take Cover's Traveling Wilburys-style harmonies suggest a community of disparate voices coming together to help their neighbors.

Recovery doesn't look the same for everyone.

For some families, recovery means covering an unexpected expense. For others, it means repairing a damaged home, finding stable housing or simply having somewhere to turn when the next challenge arrives. That's why Rally for the Valley is connecting supporters with three local nonprofit organizations working on different parts of the recovery.

LEAVEN

Meeting immediate needs when families need help most. LEAVEN provides emergency financial assistance and basic-needs support to people throughout the Fox Cities facing financial hardship, helping households navigate unexpected expenses while connecting them with additional community resources.

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity

Repairing homes. Restoring stability. Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity works to create and preserve safe, affordable housing throughout the Fox Cities. Following the July 27 tornado, Habitat is helping address tornado-related home repair needs and supporting residents working to make their homes safe and stable again.

Pillars

Helping people find safety, stability and a path forward. Pillars provides shelter, support and housing solutions for people experiencing homelessness and housing instability throughout the Fox Cities, helping community members access safe shelter, assistance and resources that can lead to greater stability.

You choose where your support goes

Rally for the Valley is built around a simple idea: people should be able to support the part of recovery that speaks most to them. Rather than pooling individual charitable donations into a central fund for later distribution, Rally for the Valley will connect supporters directly with LEAVEN, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and Pillars. Donors can learn about each organization, choose where they want their support to go and give directly to one or more of the nonprofits. Corporate and community partners can also choose how their charitable support is directed.

Built by the community

Rally for the Valley is organized by a volunteer advisory event planning committee in partnership with Hear in the Fox Cities, a Fox Cities-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving as the event's nonprofit and fiduciary partner. Hear in the Fox Cities provides administrative oversight for event expenses, contracts, invoices and insurance, while the volunteer committee leads event planning and community coordination. LEAVEN, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and Pillars remain independent nonprofit organizations, and charitable donations directed to a beneficiary are made directly to the organization selected by the donor.

Released September 28, 2026

Written By: Cory Chisel, Samuel Farrell, Alex Drossart

Performed By: Cory Chisel, Butch Vig, LOLO, Freedy Johnston, Ryan Smith, Samuel Farrell, Alex Drossart

Produced By: Butch Vig, Samuel Farrell, Alex Drossart

Mixed By: Butch Vig at GrungeIsDead - Los Angeles

Mastered By: Dan Hersch at D2 - Los Angeles

More information is available at rallyforthevalleywi.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 14 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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