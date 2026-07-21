Loki's Folly Release New Indie-Punk Single 'Midnight Mystery'

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Loki's Folly, a sibling indie-punk trio, has released a new single titled MIDNIGHT MYSTERY, which centers on themes of insomnolent doubt.

''Midnight Mystery' is a song about guilt and anxiety and trying to cope with those feelings,' says Annie Kuchenmeister, guitarist and singer for Loki's Folly, the Minneapolis-based indie-punk trio made up of sisters Annie (25), Nissa (20) and brother Oskar (15). Driven by the band's signature blend of propulsive guitars, melodic urgency, and emotionally charged songwriting, 'Midnight Mystery' continues the band's gift for transforming deeply personal experiences into something universally relatable. 'I think everyone can relate to the feeling of not being able to fall asleep as all your mistakes and missed opportunities flood your brain,' she adds. Rather than offering easy answers for this conscious insomnia, the song embraces vulnerability, finding catharsis in confession and hope in self-acceptance.

The new single is a haunting meditation that captures the familiar experience of crippling thoughts creating a sleepless night. With lyrics 'And I let you take the hit, for the emotions that I hid / And I could really use some saving, I'm not supposed to want it, but I really think I need it,' the song asks the universe for forgiveness and lays those anxieties bare in hopes of being freed from the never-ending cycle of doubts. 'It is an attempt to own up to and admit faults and allow them to exist and move on from them,' Annie says.

With 'Midnight Mystery,' Loki's Folly continues to evolve—not by abandoning the emotional intensity that first defined them, but by digging even deeper into it. The result is one of their most intimate songs yet: a restless late-night confession that acknowledges our mistakes, seeks forgiveness, and reminds listeners that even our darkest thoughts lose some of their power once they're spoken aloud.

Photo Credit: Elissa Kuchenmeister

The single follows the band's previous release, 'Retribution,' a searing exploration of emotional extremes and the tension between rage and vulnerability. Written during a period of emotional frustration, 'Retribution' became an outlet for processing feelings before they could become consuming. Together with 2025's 'King of All Alone' (a song inspired by lingering pandemic emotions and the search for hope amid uncertainty) the band's recent releases reveal increasingly introspective songwriting while maintaining the explosive energy that has defined Loki's Folly from the beginning.

Produced by Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum, these recent singles showcase a band growing more fearless in its storytelling, balancing raw emotional confession with infectious hooks and driving indie-punk arrangements.

Photo Credit: Dan Michener

Since releasing their 2023 debut album Sisu via Kitten Robot Records, Loki's Folly has emerged as one of the Midwest's most compelling young bands. Formed in South Minneapolis, Loki's Folly consists of sisters Annie (25) and Nissa (20), alongside their younger brother Oskar (15). What began as a sibling project has grown into a band whose family dynamic fuels both their chemistry and creative ambition. Their songs navigate themes of identity, isolation, neurodivergence, resilience, and growing up in an increasingly uncertain world, all delivered with a rare balance of youthful urgency and emotional maturity. On their debut album Sisu, the trio collaborated with acclaimed producers Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum); Ed Ackerson (The Replacements, The Jayhawks); Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Jonny Lang); and John Fields (Jonas Brothers, Andrew W.K.), crafting a record that announced a fearless new voice in indie punk.

'Midnight Mystery' by Loki's Folly is out now on all streaming platforms via Kitten Robot Records.



Photo Credit: Elissa Kuchenmeister (hi-res)

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