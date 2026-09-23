THE CALCULUS Shares 'Meet Me In Chicago' Single and Video
Jayaram's debut album GUIDES was produced by Jonathan Nuñez and features contributions from Emile Milgrim, Steph Taylor, and Cassandra Polcaro.
The Calculus, the moniker of songwriter Vivek Jayaram, has shared his new single 'Meet Me In Chicago,' from his upcoming album Guides, due out November 18th. The new record is a blend of 90s indie rock, power pop, and alternative rock.
Jayaram explains: 'At its core, 'Meet Me in Chicago' is a true story. About twenty years ago I met someone on MySpace, back when meeting someone online still felt new and a little surreal. We spent months messaging each other before finally deciding to meet in Chicago for a weekend, and the song grew out of that experience. I've always loved songs that make a city feel like another character, and Chicago has always been one of those places for me since I grew up there.
Musically, it's probably the most straightforward power pop song on the record. I was chasing the feeling I got from bands like The Cars, Fountains of Wayne, and Big Star: big melodies, ringing guitars, and a song that makes you want to roll the windows down. In the studio I remember Wilco's 'Summerteeth', specifically the song 'Always in Love,' being a big influence on how I wanted this track to feel. Even though it's rooted in a very specific moment in my life, I hope it reminds people of that one person or one city they'll never completely forget.'
'Meet Me In Chicago' is out now.
Tracklist
1. Meet Me In Chicago
2. At the Office
3. Palace of the People
4. Friday Night, At the Dade Arcade
5. Pay the Rent
6. Jamie
7. Feelin' the Heat
8. Waymo
9. Shake the Crown
10. JFK
11. Waiting to Lose You
About The Calculus
The Calculus is the musical project of songwriter Vivek Jayaram. After spending years playing in bands before careers, family, and life intervened, Jayaram returned to songwriting after getting sober in 2015. What began as picking up a guitar again gradually became a body of work exploring recovery, love, work, cities, politics, and the people and experiences that shape who we become.
Deeply influenced by 90s alt rock, power pop, and indie music, The Calculus draws inspiration from artists who pair memorable melodies with thoughtful storytelling. The debut album, GUIDES, was produced by Jonathan Nuñez and features Emile Milgrim (drums), Steph Taylor (bass and backing vocals), and Cassandra Polcaro (backing vocals). More than a collection of songs, GUIDES is built around a simple idea: we all need guides. Sometimes they're people, sometimes they're places, and sometimes they're songs that help us make sense of the beautifully unpredictable path through life.
The Calculus was formed in 2017 by Vivek Jayaram, who recorded a batch of demos with Brian Leach in Chicago. Some of those demos were re-recorded along with a batch of pandemic created songs, which together appear on the Nuñez-produced GUIDES.
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