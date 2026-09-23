THE CALCULUS Shares 'Meet Me In Chicago' Single and Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Calculus, the moniker of songwriter Vivek Jayaram, has shared his new single 'Meet Me In Chicago,' from his upcoming album Guides, due out November 18th. The new record is a blend of 90s indie rock, power pop, and alternative rock.

Jayaram explains: 'At its core, 'Meet Me in Chicago' is a true story. About twenty years ago I met someone on MySpace, back when meeting someone online still felt new and a little surreal. We spent months messaging each other before finally deciding to meet in Chicago for a weekend, and the song grew out of that experience. I've always loved songs that make a city feel like another character, and Chicago has always been one of those places for me since I grew up there.

Musically, it's probably the most straightforward power pop song on the record. I was chasing the feeling I got from bands like The Cars, Fountains of Wayne, and Big Star: big melodies, ringing guitars, and a song that makes you want to roll the windows down. In the studio I remember Wilco's 'Summerteeth', specifically the song 'Always in Love,' being a big influence on how I wanted this track to feel. Even though it's rooted in a very specific moment in my life, I hope it reminds people of that one person or one city they'll never completely forget.'

'Meet Me In Chicago' is out now.

Tracklist

1. Meet Me In Chicago

2. At the Office

3. Palace of the People

4. Friday Night, At the Dade Arcade

5. Pay the Rent

6. Jamie

7. Feelin' the Heat

8. Waymo

9. Shake the Crown

10. JFK

11. Waiting to Lose You

About The Calculus

The Calculus is the musical project of songwriter Vivek Jayaram. After spending years playing in bands before careers, family, and life intervened, Jayaram returned to songwriting after getting sober in 2015. What began as picking up a guitar again gradually became a body of work exploring recovery, love, work, cities, politics, and the people and experiences that shape who we become.

Deeply influenced by 90s alt rock, power pop, and indie music, The Calculus draws inspiration from artists who pair memorable melodies with thoughtful storytelling. The debut album, GUIDES, was produced by Jonathan Nuñez and features Emile Milgrim (drums), Steph Taylor (bass and backing vocals), and Cassandra Polcaro (backing vocals). More than a collection of songs, GUIDES is built around a simple idea: we all need guides. Sometimes they're people, sometimes they're places, and sometimes they're songs that help us make sense of the beautifully unpredictable path through life.

The Calculus was formed in 2017 by Vivek Jayaram, who recorded a batch of demos with Brian Leach in Chicago. Some of those demos were re-recorded along with a batch of pandemic created songs, which together appear on the Nuñez-produced GUIDES.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 06 Hrs 33 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link