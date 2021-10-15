Raleigh Keegan Releases New Album 'Clocks Go Forward'

Breakout Country artist Raleigh Keegan releases his debut full-length album today, Clocks Roll Forward. Produced by Grammy-award winner Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi, Old Dominion), Clocks Roll Forward is a personal, 13-song collection which features songs all co-written by Raleigh.

Honesty is front and center in Raleigh's songwriting, pulling from his unconventional start in life - Raleigh's birth mother was incarcerated on drug related charges at the time she gave birth to him. He was adopted by a loving family at just a few days old.

He expresses gratitude for the brave decision his birth mother made to have him adopted to provide him a better life. Raleigh was finally able to connect with his birth mother as a teenager, though sadly she passed away from cancer 2 years after they met.

Among the new tracks and topics on the new album - Clocks Roll Forward - are the powerful "Our First Goodbye," written about his birth mother; the push/pull of a toxic relationship in "I Love You;" the raw and personal "Like My Daddy Was" about his biological father; and the driving "Tell Me Something I Don't Know."

Listen to the new album here: