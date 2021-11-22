Rainbow Girls Share 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' from 'Rolling Dumpster Fire' EP

Bay Area trio Rainbow Girls are set to release a long-awaited EP of all-new original songs called Rolling Dumpster Fire on December 6, 2021.

Witty, heartfelt, sometimes sarcastic, and always honest, the 5-song set acknowledges the common sadness and stress we all are experiencing in one form or another right now. It's an assessment of our current shared cultural moment - the despair, the uncertainty - and how this unique experience has highlighted the importance of coming together as a community.

These songs serve as a time capsule for a period when we were all forced to stop, rethink, and in many ways, reshape our entire lives. Leading up to the EP's release, fans can stream a new song every Monday on all DSPs and tune in to Rainbow Girls' Facebook page at 5pm PT to catch each song as it debuts. Today, Rainbow Girls are sharing "Doesn't Make Any Sense," revealing that it's "probably the most intimate song on this record."

Of the track, Erin Chapin (one-third of the trio) offers, "The storyline moves through the events of a single weekend with two lovers finally coming together, just to be pulled apart by some unknown and unnamed force. Though written through the lens of a personal, very literal experience with romantic love, the overarching theme of 'Doesn't Make Any Sense' is something everyone seems to be experiencing right now: the pandemic; climate change; homelessness; the refusal to treat all types of people with dignity, respect, and equality. Nothing makes any sense. How can salvation be so obvious, yet so intangible?"

"Doesn't Make Any Sense" follows last week's "Santa Anna," a plea for humans to take responsibility for our role in the increasing frequency of natural disasters that The Boot calls a "soft, string-laced folk track perfect for fans of Phoebe Bridgers and John Craigie." Rainbow Girls previously announced the forthcoming EP with lead single, "Free Wine," which is featured on NPR's New Music Friday Playlist.

When the music industry (and the rest of the world) shut down in March 2020, Rainbow Girls continued to plow forward virtually - performing weekly via Facebook Live, sharing videos of cover songs on YouTube, and compiling some of these performances for a Bandcamp exclusive "virtual live album" album called While We Wait.

For 16 months they found new ways to connect with their devoted online followers, and as their fanbase continued to grow, decided they couldn't wait any longer to give their listeners a new set of original music: "We wanted to give back to the people who showed up to support us when we weren't able to play in-person shows. We recorded these songs in our home studio, set a dumpster on fire, and hatched a plan to leak this little record to the public one song at a time, by way of our Monday night Facebook Live video series."

Listen to the new single here: