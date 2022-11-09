Raging Fyah and Josie Wales to Release 'One Day Soon'
The song will be released on Friday, November 11.
Raging Fyah, one of Jamaica's premiere roots reggae bands teams with Dancehall stalwart Josie Wales for the release of the group's newest single "One Day Soon." The song is an expressive love ballad of affection.
Sharing the feelings of a man in love, "One Day Soon" weaves together the vision a man has for his love interest, giving reassurance that a life together is the way forward. The groups latest single is a refreshing love song that blends the sounds of contemporary modern reggae with the legendary toasting vocals of the veteran Josey Wales.
Regarded as one of Jamaica's most promising roots reggae acts, Raging Fyah makes music that is tethered to the island's reggae traditions yet distinguished by an expansive vision that propels their musical journey.
Now, emerging from two years of the pandemic, a re-formed Raging Fyah featuring vocalist Elton Earlington and guitarist Nicolas Groskopf alongside Pele are in the studio finalizing tracks for a new album and tour planned for early 2023.
