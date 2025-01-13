Rachel Platten to Play North American Tour

Platten will also be performing at the Rams vs.Vikings Wild Card playoff game this Monday, January 13th at State Farm Stadium in AZ.
Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist and singer-songwriter Rachel Platten has announced her return to the stage with her first North American headline tour in nine years, the “Set Me Free” Tour.
Named after the empowering focus track from her most recent album, I Am Rachel Platten, the tour invites audiences into the heart of Rachel’s musical journey. Kicking off on March 17 in Denver, CO, the tour will include stops at renowned venues such as the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on March 25 and the Gramercy Theatre in New York City on April 30.
Rachel will be performing her Emmy Award-winning “Fight Song” and the national anthem at the Rams vs.Vikings Wild Card playoff game this Monday, January 13th at State Farm Stadium in AZ. Check your local listings for ABC/ESPN.
Tickets are on sale today, Friday, January 10th, at 10:00 AM LOCAL. Purchase tickets HERE.
When the world first met Rachel Platten, it came in the form of a proclamation of self: “Fight Song,” a global sensation streamed over a billion times, became a modern anthem of resilience and empowerment. Now, seven years after her last studio album, Rachel returns with I Am Rachel Platten, an independent release on her own label, Violet Records. Her first release from I Am Rachel Platten, “Girls,” is a heartfelt tribute to her daughters, which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify alone.
Crafted over five years and recorded in Nashville with acclaimed producers Jason Evigan and Gian Stone, this deeply personal album captures Rachel’s journey through parenthood, mental health, depression, and ultimately becoming stronger — a “phoenix rising.” Showcasing her evolution as both an artist and a person, the album highlights not just her captivating performances and extraordinary voice but also her remarkable talent as a songwriter, storyteller and producer, reinforcing her influence and underscoring her powerful artistry.
March 17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
March 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
March 23 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
March 25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
March 26 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
March 29 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Resort
March 30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
April 1 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL
April 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
April 19 - Wabash, IN - Eagles Theatre
April 23 - Toronto, ON - TD Music Hall
April 25 - Montreal, QC - The Gesu
April 27 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
April 30 - New York, New York - Gramercy
May 3 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
May 5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
May 6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
May 9 - Orlando, FL - Pugh Theater
Photo credit: Jess Lynn Hess
