Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By:
As Mother's Day approaches, Rachel Platten unveils her first new single in nearly three years - "Girls," a powerhouse anthem that celebrates female strength and resilience.

The intimate ballad is from the renowned singer-songwriter's forthcoming album, which Rachel is busy putting the final touches on. In the song, Platten movingly addresses her two young daughters (Violet and Sophie), yet the lyrics will speak to anyone in need of a dose of hope and encouragement.

She produced "Girls" alongside Jason Evigan (Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Rüfüs Du Sol) and Gian Stone (John Legend, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers). Shot in one take, the video features Rachel on piano in her home studio.

The song came to her one day as she was writing in the studio. Platten explains, "I was missing my babies while at a recording session and really wanted to touch on what it meant to me to be a mom. I started noodling on the piano and humming a melody - it just came to me. I look at songs as if I pull a star out of the sky - when it's right."

Creating "Girls" became a family affair. She recalls, "I played it for my sister and she really inspired me to finish it. My parents even inspired some of the lyrics. Once I recorded the song - I did it in one take - just me and piano so it would be warm and authentic. My hope is that you can feel the love in it. It's in 432 Hz so it should resonate."

Due to international tuning standards, most popular music is at 440 Hz. However, some theorize that when the A tuning is changed to 432 Hz, it creates a healing frequency.

After the births of her daughters, Platten found great joy, but she also struggled with postpartum anxiety/depression. Music was an integral part of her healing process - "My medicine to myself," she calls it.

Known for her inspiring and uplifting pop anthems, Platten has amassed billions of combined global streams across her songs. Born in New York City and raised in Boston, she rose to fame with "Fight Song," which became a global sensation and earned her a Billboard Music Award and an Emmy. "Fight Song," which is certified 7x Platinum in the U.S., and "Stand by You" appeared on her major label debut, Wildfire. Both songs topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart.

Waves followed in 2017 and contained the singles "Collide" and "Broken Glass." In 2018, Platten wrote "You Belong" about the experience of being pregnant with her first child. She later turned the song into her first children's book.

Continuing her legacy of empowering music, Platten has been pouring her heart and soul into her forthcoming album which will prove the saying, "the best is yet to come."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Nick Whitmill



