Rachel Chinouriri Shares 'Live at KOKO' EP

Alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has released her new Live at KOKO EP via Elektra, a souvenir of a truly special night for the artist. The EP highlights four live tracks from her sold out headline show at London’s iconic KOKO in March, which came ahead of the release of her acclaimed debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events.

Last month it was announced that Rachel will support Sabrina Carpenter on her 2025 UK and Europe Short N’ Sweet arena tour, with multiple consecutive shows now announced in London, Dublin, Manchester and Paris. Following a huge performance on Glastonbury’s Other Stage and a run of festival appearances around Europe this summer, Rachel will play this upcoming weekend at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Tickets to her November UK headline tour are selling fast, with nights in Cardiff, Manchester, Brighton and at her hometown headline at London’s Kentish Town Forum already sold out. Final tickets remain in Glasgow and Birmingham. See below for full list of dates, find out more at HERE.

RACHEL CHINOURIRI LIVE DATES

2024

August 23 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

August 25 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

September 18 – Reeperbahn Festival – Hamburg, DE

November 8 - Globe - Cardiff, UK – SOLD OUT

November 10 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK – SOLD OUT

November 12 - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

November 13 - O2 Academy 2 - Birmingham, UK

November 14 - The Old Market - Brighton, UK – SOLD OUT

November 16 - Kentish Town Forum, London UK – SOLD OUT

2025

March 3 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*

March 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE*

March 6 – Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK*

March 8 – The O2 Arena – London, UK*

March 9 - The O2 Arena – London, UK*

March 11 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK*

March 13 – Co-op Live – Manchester, UK*

March 14- Co-op Live – Manchester, UK*

March 16 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*

March 17 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR*

March 19 – Uber Arena – Berlin, DE*

March 22 – ING Arena – Brussels, BE*

March 23 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL*

March 26 – Unipol Forum – Milan, IT*

*supporting Sabrina Carpenter

About Rachel Chinouriri

Rachel Chinouriri is 2024’s most exciting breakout star. With the release of her debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events she cemented her reputation as one of the UK’s most accomplished young songwriters. Making the album was a cathartic experience for Chinouriri: by putting the challenges and joys of her life so far under a microscope she traverses themes of life, death, home and belonging, mental health, love and letting go with unflinching honesty, resulting in a one of the most unique indie pop records in years.

What A Devastating Turn Of Events landed in the Top 20 of the UK Official Charts and follows a number of industry nods towards success for Rachel: a spot on the coveted BBC Sound Of poll, and nominations for Rising Star award at the Ivor Novello and Rolling Stone UK awards. Elsewhere, she’s received recognition and support from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Sophie Turner and Hollywood darling Florence Pugh, who starred in the video for Rachel’s single ‘Never Need Me’.

Following the album’s release she played a triumphant and emotional set on Glastonbury’s The Other Stage, performed at GQ’s Heroes event and will play her own headline run of the UK this November. In 2025 she will support Sabrina Carpenter on all dates of her Spring UK and Europe arena tour.

With her fiercely loyal fanbase, the ‘Darlings,’ behind her, and over 1.7 million monthly listeners, Chinouriri has clocked up over 180 million streams to date. Over years of experimenting with musical stylings, highlighted in her exploratory 2021 EP Four° in Winter project, Rachel really began to honed a style totally her own with her 2022 EP Better Off Without blending delicate vocals with pure indie instrumentation. Chinouriri’s debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events arrived to massive critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Billboard, Vulture, TIME, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, SPIN, and more. Rachel recently made her debut appearance on Later… With Jools Holland, where she performed her acclaimed single, “Never Need Me.”

