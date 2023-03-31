Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single 'SPACESHIP'

RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single 'SPACESHIP'

His new album will be released on May 5.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes has announced the May 5 release of his highly anticipated debut album, WAKE UP, via Position Music.

Working with a number of producers including Zach Jones, Jayden Seeley, Matty Beats and Curtis Martin, Oakes has been working on the album over the last several months and teasing it with a number of singles. Today he shares another taste of WAKE UP via the piano-laden "SPACESHIP" with Abigail Osborn.

"'SPACESHIP' is one of the deepest songs I've ever written and it digs deep on the perspective of losing someone," says Ryan, "It seems like we have all the time in the world with our loved ones until we don't. As time goes on it hurts a little less, but that feeling they gave you will always be there, poking at you making you wish you could feel it again. Whether it's a tough break up, losing a loved one, or a friend that overdosed. We made it with the intent of helping someone heal with a loss they weren't expecting."

Rising Nashville-based dream-pop artist Abigail Osborn shares "this song felt like a special one since the day I wrote it. I'm so glad it was what introduced me to Ryan and made this collaboration possible. We had such a good time making it and I'm so excited about the new life it's taken on with this version. The verses Ryan wrote add a new dimension and layer of emotion to the storyline that couldn't be more perfect. I can't wait for the world to hear it!"

Directed by Jake Heidecker and produced by Jelly House, the official music video for "SPACESHIP" recently premiered on Oakes' YouTube channel to his 55,000+ YouTube Subscribers.

In support of WAKE UP, Oakes will be embarking on his first-ever headline tour. The "Wake Up" dates kick off May 14 in Phoenix, AZ and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and in Brooklyn for a show at Baby's All Right on May 24.

Layto and Cherie Amour will support on select dates. In addition, Oakes is also confirmed for the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, May 19, the Louder Than Life Festival September 21 - 24 in Louisville, KY, as well as the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 8. Tickets for the "Wake Up" are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below.

Ryan has been sharing hints of what is to come on WAKE UP via the release of several singles that fans and press alike have latched onto. They include last month's "RUINED" (with Ekoh), "DOWN," which tells the story of Oakes' personal mental health journey, "WAKE UP," "HEAVYWEIGHT" with alt rock phenom Loveless, and his collab with Epitaph Records' Magnolia Park, "WHITE FLAG," a trap rap-meets-punk explosion.

Watch the new music video here:

Ryan Oakes tour dates

5/14 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ +

516 - Cheapstakes - Dallas, TX

5/17 - DRKMTTR - Nashville, TN

5/18 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

5/19 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL *

5/21 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

5/23 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

5/24 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

5/25 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

5/26 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

5/27 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

5/30 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

5/31 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

6/1 - The Griffin - Las Vegas, NV

6/2 - Peppermint Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

9/21-24 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY *

10/5-8 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA *

All date with Layto and Cherie Amour as support except * (Ryan Oakes only) and + (Layto not on the bill)

Photo by Travis Shinn



Tones and I Shares New Single I Am Free Photo
Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'
“I Am Free” follows Tones And I’s recent single “I Made It” – composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single “Charlie” and her feature on Macklemore’s “Chant.” The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City’s Central Park.
Purple Disco Machine and Kungs Unite With Disco Anthem Substitution Photo
Purple Disco Machine and Kungs Unite With Disco Anthem 'Substitution'
Kicking off the year with this surprising collaboration, the two internationally acclaimed producers prove they are the perfect party-starting pair with a single earmarked to be a dancefloor favorite. The two artist’s relationship flourished when they met at several festivals, with ‘Substitution’ embodying that pure excitement and energy.
Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour Photo
Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour
This new album is full of prestigious collaborations, including Glen Ballard (6 times Grammy Awards winner) on “Don’t wait for me”; or mix engineers Mark «Spike» Stent (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, etc.) and Dan Grech (Lana del Rey, Moby). Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single Call On Me Photo
Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single 'Call On Me'
Multi-platinum hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases the infectious new single “Call On Me.” Propulsive and polished, the club anthem boasts soaring vocals, dizzying house production, and self-empowering lyrics. It's the latest offering from the pop star's recently announced upcoming album Bebe. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share