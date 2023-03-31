RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single 'SPACESHIP'

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes has announced the May 5 release of his highly anticipated debut album, WAKE UP, via Position Music.

Working with a number of producers including Zach Jones, Jayden Seeley, Matty Beats and Curtis Martin, Oakes has been working on the album over the last several months and teasing it with a number of singles. Today he shares another taste of WAKE UP via the piano-laden "SPACESHIP" with Abigail Osborn.

"'SPACESHIP' is one of the deepest songs I've ever written and it digs deep on the perspective of losing someone," says Ryan, "It seems like we have all the time in the world with our loved ones until we don't. As time goes on it hurts a little less, but that feeling they gave you will always be there, poking at you making you wish you could feel it again. Whether it's a tough break up, losing a loved one, or a friend that overdosed. We made it with the intent of helping someone heal with a loss they weren't expecting."

Rising Nashville-based dream-pop artist Abigail Osborn shares "this song felt like a special one since the day I wrote it. I'm so glad it was what introduced me to Ryan and made this collaboration possible. We had such a good time making it and I'm so excited about the new life it's taken on with this version. The verses Ryan wrote add a new dimension and layer of emotion to the storyline that couldn't be more perfect. I can't wait for the world to hear it!"

Directed by Jake Heidecker and produced by Jelly House, the official music video for "SPACESHIP" recently premiered on Oakes' YouTube channel to his 55,000+ YouTube Subscribers.

In support of WAKE UP, Oakes will be embarking on his first-ever headline tour. The "Wake Up" dates kick off May 14 in Phoenix, AZ and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and in Brooklyn for a show at Baby's All Right on May 24.

Layto and Cherie Amour will support on select dates. In addition, Oakes is also confirmed for the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, May 19, the Louder Than Life Festival September 21 - 24 in Louisville, KY, as well as the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 8. Tickets for the "Wake Up" are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below.

Ryan has been sharing hints of what is to come on WAKE UP via the release of several singles that fans and press alike have latched onto. They include last month's "RUINED" (with Ekoh), "DOWN," which tells the story of Oakes' personal mental health journey, "WAKE UP," "HEAVYWEIGHT" with alt rock phenom Loveless, and his collab with Epitaph Records' Magnolia Park, "WHITE FLAG," a trap rap-meets-punk explosion.

Watch the new music video here:

Ryan Oakes tour dates

5/14 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ +

516 - Cheapstakes - Dallas, TX

5/17 - DRKMTTR - Nashville, TN

5/18 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

5/19 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Daytona Beach, FL *

5/21 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

5/23 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

5/24 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

5/25 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

5/26 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

5/27 - Cobra Lounge - Chicago, IL

5/30 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

5/31 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

6/1 - The Griffin - Las Vegas, NV

6/2 - Peppermint Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

9/21-24 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY *

10/5-8 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA *

All date with Layto and Cherie Amour as support except * (Ryan Oakes only) and + (Layto not on the bill)

Photo by Travis Shinn