RW 5ive Releases Single STAYED DOWN
The 19-year-old Atlanta rapper showcases melodic fusion paired with introspective lyricism on his latest track.
Atlanta rapper RW 5ive has released his latest single, 'STAYED DOWN,' available now on all major streaming platforms. The 19-year-old artist's new track showcases his melodic fusion and introspective lyricism, highlighting his rapid growth in the Atlanta hip-hop scene and beyond.
'STAYED DOWN' builds on the momentum generated by his previous release, 'bottom boy survivor,' as well as his collaboration 'free da coach' featuring Lil Tony. RW 5ive continues to move away from standard drill rap trends, showcasing his signature melodic fusion and pairing introspective lyricism with raw, relatable emotion.
For additional information on upcoming shows, fans can visit www.rw5ive.com.
About RW 5ive
Born in Opelika, Alabama, and raised in the heart of Atlanta, RW 5ive's deep roots across both regions have heavily influenced his sound. Initially a dedicated football player starting at age six, he discovered his true calling in music as a powerful outlet for self-expression. By age ten, he penned his first track, 'Money in the Bank,' drawing early inspiration from titans like Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Future. Today, the young talent pulls creative influence from fellow Atlanta artists such as Hxncho, Jace, and Blo, continuously pushing his creative boundaries.
Working closely alongside his engineer Alejandro 'Dro,' RW 5ive has perfected a polished sound that resonates deeply with a growing listener base. 'Pretty' joins a rapidly growing repertoire of standout tracks, including fan favorites like 'Ain't No Switch,' 'task force,' and 'prada me'. Guided by his core mantra, 'If the people like it, then it goes,' RW 5ive remains focused on creating music that speaks directly to his audience.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...