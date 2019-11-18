ROZES Joins Forces with Mat Kearney for New Single 'Walls'

ROZES has teamed up with platinum-selling singer, songwriter and producer Mat Kearney for a stunning new single "Walls" - out now via Photo Finish Records.

Watch the official video below!

For ROZES, "Walls" follows her single "Halfway There" which was tapped as 2019's Women's March Anthem, leading to a very special performance with PS22 as well as a version featuring labelmates Chelsea Lee (SHAED), Samantha Gongol (Marian Hill) and Mandy Lee (MisterWives) - "Halfway There (GRL PWR)." Kearney meanwhile has been out on a sold-out acoustic headline tour celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his May 2009 LP - City of Black & White. With more than 3 billion streams between them, the powerhouse duo delivers on "Walls" which is available today via all DSPs along with an official music video.

ROZES started 2019 with a new approach to songwriting following a pivotal experience she had last year at Alicia Keys' "She Is The Music" camp. After a number of Nashville writing trips, she found herself joining Mat for a session that ultimately grew into "Walls." The two clicked, their voices worked together and they ended up recording this epic new pop song that tackles breaking down emotional walls in a relationship.

Mat Kearney brings his experience as a singer, songwriter and producer to the collaboration. Over his career, Kearney has released five LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, amassed over 400MM on demand streams and over 2 BILLION global streams. Kearney has performed live on TODAY Show, Ellen, The Tonight Show, Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and has garnered raves from USA Today, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, PARADE and Marie Claire. He's also had an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to NEEDTOBREATHE as well as headlining numerous tours of his own.

ROZES has built an impressive career and discography in just five short years with her undeniable vocal ability and songwriting skill set that has quickly established her as one of pop's most ubiquitous voices. Her talent has led to collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Galantis, Cash Cash, Big Gigantic, Logic, Cheat Codes and more. She performed "Where Would We Be," her track with Nicky Romero on Good Morning America and CONAN while "Roses" - the triple-platinum track she worked on with The Chainsmokers landed her on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as well as The Late Late Show with James Corden. In addition, her songwriting has been praised by the TIME, Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Marie Claire and Paper.

Watch the powerful new video for "Walls" now and listen/purchase via your preferred service now. For the most up to date info on ROZES, check out http://www.rozessounds.com/ and for Mat Kearney, visit www.matkearney.com .





Related Articles View More Music Stories