ROSINE Releases New Single 'It Never Ends' Ahead of Debut Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville-based Rosine releases 'It Never Ends' today (September 25, 2026), the first song from the duo's forthcoming self-titled debut album, Rosine, due Spring 2027 on Compass Records.

Featuring Forrest O'Connor and Meredith Lane O'Connor, Rosine combines intimate songwriting, vocal harmonies and intricate acoustic instrumentation, drawing from Americana, folk, country and bluegrass traditions while creating their own distinct sound.

'It Never Ends' is a uniquely funky bluegrass number with a memorable chorus hook that tackles the feeling of living in a 24/7 world, navigating the constant barrage of challenges in work and social life while wading through an ever-changing sea of information and misinformation.

Written and arranged by Forrest O'Connor, the song offers two ways through the noise: lean on the person you love and draw strength from that connection, and remember that even when something feels endless, 'never' is ultimately a temporary human state.

The song's original harmonic inspiration came from some of The Beatles' twangier, country-leaning songs of 1964, including 'I'm A Loser' and 'I Don't Want to Spoil the Party.' Rosine's arrangement builds through layers of instrumental and vocal orchestration, featuring guest performances by acclaimed fiddle virtuoso Mark O'Connor and master banjoist Alison Brown, alongside several of Nashville's finest musicians.

The recording features Meredith Lane O'Connor on lead and harmony vocals and Forrest O'Connor on harmony vocals, acoustic guitar and mandolin, joined by Alison Brown on banjo, Eric Darken on percussion, Ethan Jodziewicz on bass, Mark O'Connor and Maggie O'Connor on fiddle, and Nat Smith on cello. 'It Never Ends' introduces Meredith Lane O'Connor's rich and highly versatile voice to the Americana, folk and bluegrass world, highlighting the distinctive vocal and instrumental chemistry at the heart of Rosine.

The single is the first release from Rosine, a 10-track album recorded at Compass Records Studios and Southern Ground Nashville and produced by Forrest and Meredith Lane O'Connor. The album features an exceptional roster of guest musicians, including Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, Colin Hay, Mark O'Connor and Maggie O'Connor.

Rosine Tracklist

1. 'A Part of Me' (feat. Bela Fleck)

2. 'Missing' (feat. Mark & Maggie O'Connor)

3. 'Birds in JFK'

4. 'Your Love Is the Bond'

5. 'Wasted'

6. 'It Never Ends' (feat. Alison Brown and Mark O'Connor)

7. 'Overkill' (feat. Colin Hay)

8. 'Ghost'

9. 'The Highway' (feat. Jerry Douglas)

10. 'Whispers on the Wind'

Forrest O'Connor brings an extensive musical pedigree to the project. A GRAMMY Award winner as a member of the O'Connor Band, he earned the honor in 2017 for Coming Home, on which he played mandolin and co-wrote several songs, including the title track. He has performed and recorded with Paul Simon, Zac Brown, Emmylou Harris, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Sara Evans and Kenny Loggins, among others. A Harvard graduate, Forrest also won the 2014 Tennessee State Mandolin Championship.

Meredith Lane O'Connor grew up in the small mountain town of Enterprise, Oregon, where she began singing at age eight at the historic OK Theatre, owned by her family. She went on to study violin and guitar throughout childhood and high school before discovering songwriting as a central creative outlet. At 17, she released her first album, followed by two additional releases that helped shape her voice and develop her craft as a songwriter. Since then, she has opened for artists including Zach Top and The Band Joseph.

'It Never Ends' is available on all streaming platforms. Forrest and Meredith will be playing upcoming shows throughout the fall.

Rosine Tour Dates

Sept. 25-27, 2026 -- Sisters Folk Festival -- Sisters, Oregon

Sept. 29, 2026 -- Artichoke Music -- Portland, Oregon

Sept. 30, 2026 -- PNC Live -- Portland, Oregon

Oct. 2, 2026 -- The Rosebud Theatre -- Roseburg, Oregon

Oct. 3 & 4, 2026 -- Lonely Roads Concert Series -- Lake Bay, Washington

October 20-21 -- Chattanooga Marriott Downtown, IBMA World of Bluegrass -- Chattanooga, Tenn.

Nov. 1, 2026 -- 'Best of the Bay' Music Fest -- Sarasota, Florida

Nov. 2, 2026 -- Blue Jay Listening Room -- Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Nov. 6, 2026 -- Randy Wood Guitars -- Bloomingdale, Georgia

Dec. 11, 2026 -- Angel Mounds -- Evansville, Indiana

More information: www.rosinetheband.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 59 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me