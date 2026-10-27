RIDING WITH THE KING: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN HIATT to Feature Jason Isbell, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Emmylou Harris

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The lineup for the 30th Annual Concert for Cumberland Heights continues to grow, with 11 additional artists announced for 'Riding With The King: A Tribute To John Hiatt,' taking place Monday, November 9, 2026, at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium.

Shawn Camp, John Doe, Jerry Douglas, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Sonny Landreth, Nick Lowe, Jason Scheff and Holly Williams are the latest performers confirmed for the highly anticipated evening celebrating the music and enduring influence of legendary singer-songwriter John Hiatt.

The newly announced artists join an already extraordinary lineup featuring Keith Urban, Rosanne Cash, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, Lilly Hiatt, Shawn Colvin, Robert Earl Keen and Pat McLaughlin, with a special appearance by John Hiatt himself.

Bringing together an exceptional collection of artists spanning country, Americana, rock, folk and roots music, the concert promises an unforgettable evening of performances and storytelling honoring one of America's most influential songwriters.

This year's event carries special significance as Cumberland Heights celebrates 60 years of providing addiction treatment and recovery services, while the Concert for Cumberland Heights marks its 30th anniversary as the longest-running benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium.

Established in 1996, the Concert for Cumberland Heights benefits the John Hiatt Fund for Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment, supporting specialized treatment programs and patient scholarships. Over the past three decades, the concert has raised millions of dollars to help teenagers, young adults and their families find hope and healing from addiction.

Tickets for 'Riding With The King: A Tribute To John Hiatt' are available at Ryman.com.

About John Hiatt

One of America's most respected and influential singer-songwriters, Hiatt has spent more than five decades shaping American roots music. Since his 1974 debut 'Hangin' Around the Observatory,' he has released 26 solo albums, along with a collaborative record with Ry Cooder, Nick Lowe and Jim Keltner as part of the group Little Village. His most recent studio effort, 'Leftover Feelings,' was recorded with Dobro master Jerry Douglas at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville. More than 400 of Hiatt's songs have been recorded by other artists, including Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Bob Dylan and Iggy Pop. Hiatt describes his songwriting process as simply following where a song wants to go, saying he has to 'jump inside and take the ride.' Since 2000 he has released a dozen acclaimed studio albums and toured extensively across the United States and abroad.

About Cumberland Heights

Cumberland Heights is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives, giving hope and healing to those affected by addiction. The John Hiatt Fund for Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment ensures that teenagers and young adults receive the care and support they need through specialized programs and scholarship assistance. In 2026, Cumberland Heights marks 60 years of service to the community.

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