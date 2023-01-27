RHODES Releases Emotional New Album 'Friends Like These'

British singer/songwriter RHODES releases his new album Friends Like These via Nettwerk. Recorded during lockdown alongside producers Rich Cooper and Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), Friends Like These is a stunning collection of personal tracks, sharing tales of love, loss, friendship, and hope, harnessed by RHODES' charming vocals.

Speaking on the album, RHODES says, "'Friends Like These' was born from night thoughts and dreams or conversations with very close friends about personal trauma and trying to move beyond the feelings we cannot face alone. The record is musically diverse and quite chaotic, and I feel this is truly representative of my experience over the past few years of writing and finally now stumbling upon the right path with good friends and good people.

I want this album to transcend all the things I thought it had to be and I want it to be heard and be a celebration of realisation, of friendship and of hope. My close friends are all over this record and if it wasn't for them it wouldn't exist. It took me a moment to get here but in such a noisy world, I've always found that true beauty and clarity comes in the pauses."

Friends Like These marks RHODES' first album release since his acclaimed 2015 debut Wishes, which included the single 'Let It All Go', a duet with Birdy that amassed over 200 million Spotify streams. The independently released sophomore album includes latest single "Good to You", which Official Charts described as "an emotionally vulnerable, orchestral-tinged pop ballad." Last week, RHODES released an ethereal live version of "No Words," recorded live at The Pool Studio in London.

Following the release of his album Friends Like These, next month will see RHODES take to the stage in several cities across the country as part of his UK/EU headline tour, ending with an intimate show at London's EartH. For tickets and more information visit here.

Hertfordshire-raised, London-based singer/songwriter RHODES first captured everyone's attention with a series of EPs leading up to the release of his acclaimed 2015 debut album Wishes (via Sony Music).

The album, which charted inside the UK Top 25, included hit single 'Let It All Go', a duet with Birdy that has now amassed 200 million Spotify streams, and sent RHODES' trajectory skywards. He's captivated audiences on a series of headline shows and tours, and opened for the likes of Sam Smith, London Grammar and Hozier.

He's thrilled crowds at an array of festivals including Glastonbury, Citadel, Secret Garden Party, Sweden's Way Out West and Norway's Øyafestivalen and gained acclaim from the likes of CLASH, BBC, Independent, The Line of Best, Gigwise, Wonderland, Evening Standard and BBC Radio 1 (Live Lounge). The arrival of single 'No Words' in March 2022, marked a new period in RHODES' creative output, which promises to be his most intimate and relatable to date.

Photo Credit: Charlie Moore