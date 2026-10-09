REUBEN AND THE DARK Release IF YOU KNOW ME YOU KNOW MY BROTHER LP
Frontman Reuben Bullock performs Honeymoon live to tape as the Canadian act tours.
Reuben and the Dark–led by frontman/project mastermind Reuben Bullock–today released their new album If You Know Me You Know My Brother. In celebration, they've also shared a video of Bullock performing 'Honeymoon' live and straight to a tape machine from a hotel room.
The album follows pre-release singles 'All My Money,' 'Bird Over The Sea,' 'Send Me Thunder,' 'Haven Hill,' and 'Youth'–the latter of which will be featured over the end credits of the forthcoming film Billings, directed by actor Alexander Ludwig (The White Lotus, The Hunger Games, Vikings). The Calgary-based band is currently on the road in support of the album, performing next today at Almonta, Ontario's Small Halls Festival. A current itinerary is below.
Bullock is known for writing songs that search for light in impossible places, and across five albums, the songwriter has turned grief, endurance, and hope into expansive, communal anthems. Yet If You Know Me You Know My Brother strips away much of the distance that once separated the storyteller from the story itself, and arrives after one of the most significant chapters of Bullock's life. Written across more than a decade, and completed following the death of his brother earlier this year, these 10 songs also reckon with addiction, family, forgiveness, and the strange ways love continues long after loss. If earlier Reuben and the Dark records often looked outward–toward nature, spirituality, and a search for belonging–this one begins at home. 'I stopped giving a f,' Bullock says simply. 'This one is for me.'
Newly feeling freed from expectations and industry pressures, Bullock approached If You Know Me You Know My Brother with a new kind of honesty. Many of these songs had lived unfinished for years, too personal to release until the moment finally arrived. The title itself comes from something his brother once told Reuben: that sometimes he couldn't tell where one life ended and the other began. That sentiment became the emotional center of the record. What started as an album about perseverance gradually revealed itself as something deeper: a conversation between brothers that stretches across time, memory, and absence. For Bullock, this is less a reinvention than a return–to writing songs for the joy of the process, to trusting instinct over expectation, and to the simple act of picking up a guitar and asking the one person whose opinion mattered most, Do you think this is any good? 'This is the last album I was ever able to show my brother,' he explains. 'And most of these songs were for him. Written with him in mind as I reminisced of our childhood together. Trying harder to understand and accept how he has truly been my muse for the last 15 years of songwriting.' If You Know Me You Know My Brother doesn't offer neat resolutions to grief. Instead, it finds grace in continuing forward. It is a record about broken hearts that keep beating, impossible dreams worth chasing, and the quiet realization that love rarely disappears–it simply changes shape.
Reuben and the Dark live
10/9/26 - Almonte, ON - Small Halls Festival
10/10/26 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo
10/11/26 - Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz
10/14/26 - Sydney, NS - Daniel's Taphouse
10/15/26 - Halifax, NS - The Seahorse +
10/16/26 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar +
10/17/26 - Fredericton, NB - The CAP +
10/20/26 - London, ON- Aeolian Hall ^
10/21/26 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall ^
10/22/26 - St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse ^
10/23/26 - Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall ^
10/24/26 - Waterloo, ON- Room 47 ^
10/25/26 - Windsor, ON - Meteor
11/11/26 - Fernie, BC - The Northern Bar & Stage
11/12/26 - Lethbridge, AB - Southminster United Church*
11/13/26 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place*
11/14/26 - Demmitt, AB - Demmitt Community Centre*
1/21/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre
1/22/27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
1/23/27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
2/2/27 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre*
2/4/27 - St. Albert, AB - The Arden Theatre*
2/5/27 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's*
2/6/27 - Canmore, AB - Communitea Cafe*
* with Bullhorn Singers
# with Sierra Lundy (of Ocie Elliott)
+ With Tiny Horse
^ with MOONRIIVR
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