REUBEN AND THE DARK Share "Send Me Thunder" Ahead of 2026 LP, Tour

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Reuben and the Dark has released a new single titled SEND ME THUNDER, the third track shared from the band's forthcoming album IF YOU KNOW ME YOU KNOW MY BROTHER, set for release on October 9, 2026. The single arrives alongside the announcement of Canadian tour dates spanning 2026 and 2027.

'I had started writing the verses years ago and just didn't know what to do with them. The chorus was born out of great pain and self reflection. The song is about harm and healing, radical acceptance and forgiveness. It makes me think about how many things in my life I have had to do with a broken heart. How isolated that can make a person feel…but also how much strength there is in that,' frontman and project mastermind Reuben Bullock explains of the intense, slow-burning song. 'I wrote this at a point in my life where I was completely broken, it is me processing deep grief and also asking for forgiveness at the same time. The sky cracked open when I recorded it. People gasp at the live show when that last lyric twists the meaning of the entire thing.'

'Send Me Thunder' follows 'All My Money' and 'Bird Over The Sea,' and Reuben and the Dark–Bullock, together with Benjamin Longman (keys/guitar), Sam Harrison (bass), Brendan 'Dino' Soares (drums) as well as former bandmate and co-producer, Ian Jarvis–will release If You Know Me You Know My Brother on October 9, 2026 (preorder here). The Calgary-based band will also celebrate the album's release with a Canadian tour this fall and winter.

Bullock is known for writing songs that search for light in impossible places, and across five albums, the songwriter has turned grief, endurance, and hope into expansive, communal anthems. Yet If You Know Me You Know My Brother strips away much of the distance that once separated the storyteller from the story itself, and arrives after one of the most significant chapters of Bullock's life. Written across more than a decade, and completed following the death of his older brother earlier this year, these 10 songs reckon with childhood trauma, addiction, family, forgiveness, and the strange ways love continues long after loss. If earlier Reuben and the Dark records often looked outward–toward nature, spirituality, and a search for belonging–this one begins at home. 'I stopped giving a f,' Bullock says simply. 'This one is for me.'

Newly feeling freed from expectations and industry pressures, Bullock approached If You Know Me You Know My Brother with a new kind of honesty. Many of these songs had lived unfinished for years, too personal to release until the moment finally arrived. Together with his bandmates, he transformed them into some of the most intimate recordings of his career: not polished confessions, but living documents of someone learning to carry grief rather than escape it. Musically, fingerpicked acoustics give way to towering crescendos; harmonicas, shimmering guitars and widescreen rhythms create songs that feel as equally suited to solitary reflection as festival fields. The arrangements never overwhelm the stories. Instead, they surround them, allowing every lyric to breathe before lifting it skyward.

The title itself comes from something his brother once told Reuben: that sometimes he couldn't tell where one life ended and the other began. That sentiment became the emotional center of the record. What started as an album about perseverance gradually revealed itself as something deeper: a conversation between brothers that stretches across time, memory, and absence. For Bullock, this is less a reinvention than a return–to writing songs for the joy of the process, to trusting instinct over expectation, and to the simple act of picking up a guitar and asking the one person whose opinion mattered most, Do you think this is any good? 'This is the last album I was ever able to show my brother,' he explains. 'And most of these songs were for him. Written with him in mind as I reminisced of our childhood together. Trying harder to understand and accept how he has truly been my muse for the last 15 years of songwriting.'

If You Know Me You Know My Brother doesn't offer neat resolutions to grief. Instead, it finds grace in continuing forward. It is a record about broken hearts that keep beating, impossible dreams worth chasing, and the quiet realization that love rarely disappears–it simply changes shape.

Tour Dates

10/3/26 - Pender Island, BC - The Crisp Festival

10/4/26 - Squamish, BC - The BAG

10/9/26 - Almonte, ON - Small Halls Festival

10/10/26 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo

10/11/26 - Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

10/15/26 - Halifax, NS - The Seahorse

10/16/26 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

10/17/26 - Fredericton, NB - The CAP

10/20/26 - London, ON- Aeolian Hall

10/21/26 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

10/22/26 - St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse

10/23/26 - Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

10/24/26 - Waterloo, ON- Room 47

11/12/26 - Lethbridge, AB - Southminster United Church*

11/13/26 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place*

11/14/26 - Demmitt, AB - Demmitt Community Centre*

1/21/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

1/22/27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

1/23/27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

2/2/27 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre*

2/4/27 - St. Albert, AB - The Arden Theatre*

2/5/27 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's*

2/6/27 - Canmore, AB - Communitea Cafe*

* with Bullhorn Singers

The song addresses themes of harm and healing, with the band describing its origins in verses written years earlier and a chorus shaped by personal reflection.

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