REUBEN AND THE DARK Share "Haven Hill," Set 2026-27 Canadian Tour

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Reuben and the Dark today shared their soulful, soaring, and meditative new single 'Haven Hill' from their forthcoming new album If You Know Me You Know My Brother. 'I wrote this song while I was going through a large life shift, maybe you could call it a crisis. It's been finished since 2017…but it felt so much more like a diary entry than a song. I thought it was a little too personal to just give to the world,' explains frontman and project mastermind Reuben Bullock. 'A solo motorcycle trip I took from Montreal to New York, turning around and heading straight back before I even entered the city limits. Following this pendulum heart of mine. Haven Hill is a friend's property in Joshua Tree where I spent a lot of time back then.'

'Haven Hill' follows additional pre-release singles 'All My Money,' 'Bird Over The Sea,' and 'Send Me Thunder,' and If You Know Me You Know My Brother will be released on October 9, 2026. The album is available for preorder here.

The Calgary-based band–Bullock, Benjamin Longman (keys/guitar), Sam Harrison (bass), and Brendan 'Dino' Soares (drums)–will also celebrate the album's release with a Canadian tour this fall and winter.

Bullock is known for writing songs that search for light in impossible places, and across five albums, the songwriter has turned grief, endurance, and hope into expansive, communal anthems. Yet If You Know Me You Know My Brother strips away much of the distance that once separated the storyteller from the story itself, and arrives after one of the most significant chapters of Bullock's life. Written across more than a decade, and completed following the death of his older brother earlier this year, these 10 songs reckon with childhood trauma, addiction, family, forgiveness, and the strange ways love continues long after loss. If earlier Reuben and the Dark records often looked outward–toward nature, spirituality, and a search for belonging–this one begins at home. 'I stopped giving a f,' Bullock says simply. 'This one is for me.'

Newly feeling freed from expectations and industry pressures, Bullock approached If You Know Me You Know My Brother with a new kind of honesty. Many of these songs had lived unfinished for years, too personal to release until the moment finally arrived. Together with his bandmates, he transformed them into some of the most intimate recordings of his career: not polished confessions, but living documents of someone learning to carry grief rather than escape it. Musically, fingerpicked acoustics give way to towering crescendos; harmonicas, shimmering guitars and widescreen rhythms create songs that feel as equally suited to solitary reflection as festival fields. The arrangements never overwhelm the stories. Instead, they surround them, allowing every lyric to breathe before lifting it skyward.

The title itself comes from something his brother once told Reuben: that sometimes he couldn't tell where one life ended and the other began. That sentiment became the emotional center of the record. What started as an album about perseverance gradually revealed itself as something deeper: a conversation between brothers that stretches across time, memory, and absence. For Bullock, this is less a reinvention than a return–to writing songs for the joy of the process, to trusting instinct over expectation, and to the simple act of picking up a guitar and asking the one person whose opinion mattered most, Do you think this is any good? 'This is the last album I was ever able to show my brother,' he explains. 'And most of these songs were for him. Written with him in mind as I reminisced of our childhood together. Trying harder to understand and accept how he has truly been my muse for the last 15 years of songwriting.'

If You Know Me You Know My Brother doesn't offer neat resolutions to grief. Instead, it finds grace in continuing forward. It is a record about broken hearts that keep beating, impossible dreams worth chasing, and the quiet realization that love rarely disappears–it simply changes shape.

Reuben and the Dark Live

10/3/26 - Pender Island, BC - The Crisp Festival

10/4/26 - Squamish, BC - The BAG

10/9/26 - Almonte, ON - Small Halls Festival

10/10/26 - Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo

10/11/26 - Quebec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

10/15/26 - Halifax, NS - The Seahorse

10/16/26 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

10/17/26 - Fredericton, NB - The CAP

10/20/26 - London, ON- Aeolian Hall

10/21/26 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

10/22/26 - St. Catharines, ON - The Warehouse

10/23/26 - Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

10/24/26 - Waterloo, ON- Room 47

11/12/26 - Lethbridge, AB - Southminster United Church*

11/13/26 - Sherwood Park, AB - Festival Place*

11/14/26 - Demmitt, AB - Demmitt Community Centre*

1/21/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

1/22/27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

1/23/27 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

2/2/27 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre*

2/4/27 - St. Albert, AB - The Arden Theatre*

2/5/27 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's*

2/6/27 - Canmore, AB - Communitea Cafe*

* with Bullhorn Singers

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