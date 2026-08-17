RESONANCE: A PLAGUE TALE LEGACY Soundtrack to Launch on Digital Platforms

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AMEO Prod and BAFTA-nominated composer Olivier Derivière (A Plague Tale: Innocence & Requiem, South of Midnight, Dying Light 2, Assassin's Creed Black Flag – Freedom Cry) will release the original soundtrack for RESONANCE: A PLAGUE TALE LEGACY via digital download and music streaming services, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and Bandcamp, on August 17.

An original story and prequel to the award-winning A Plague Tale games created by Asobo Studio, the story of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy follows the young and fierce Sophia as she journeys to the Minotaur's Island, outsmarts deadly foes, unravels ancient secrets, and confronts a mythical creature at the heart of a devastating curse. Renowned for his thrilling, distinctive and dynamic soundtracks recognized by Billboard, Classic FM, MTV and The New York Times, Derivière commissioned and recorded globally celebrated native musicians in Cyprus, Greece and other international A-list musical talent to bring to life his unique, emotional soundtrack enhancing the game's deep narrative and mythological journey.

'I feel incredibly privileged to be working on games like Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, as they allow me to explore music and emotion in a truly unique way,' says composer Olivier Derivière. 'The entire soundtrack is a musical journey, moving between an intimate human story and a mystical enigma. The structure of the OST mirrors the structure of the game and, I believe, can also be experienced as a complete journey on its own. While there is a narrative woven throughout, it is the music's spiritual dimension that guided me the most throughout its creation.'

The world-class native ensembles of virtuoso musicians and vocalists Derivière assembled for Resonance features The Amalgamation Choir, a unique Cypriot-Greek choir comprising 20 female vocalists led by the renowned Vasiliki Anastasiou; famed Cypriot soloists Anastasiou and Giorgos Kalogirou as well as Yaylı tambur and rebab (bowed string instruments) performed by Evgenios Voulgaris, Carnyx performed by Samuel Meric, Bouzouki / guitar performed by Giani Caserotto, and cello by Deriviere's long-time collaborator, Eric-Maria Couturier (A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem).

Derivière adds, 'I couldn't be more grateful to all the musicians involved, who brought so much of their own culture, artistry, and personality to the score. More than just a soundtrack, this album is an invitation to experience a unique interpretation of some of the oldest Greek myths.'

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, published by Focus Entertainment, launches August 27th, 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Series X|S. The Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Original Soundtrack is available to stream and download at https://push.fm/ps/9njwiivh.

About Olivier Derivière

Hailed by MTV as 'Game music's eclectic daredevil,' BAFTA nominated composer Olivier Derivière ('A Plague Tale Requiem: Requiem, 'A Plague Tale: Innocence', 'South of Midnight', 'Dying Light 2', 'Get Even', 'Remember Me', 'Assassin's Creed IV - Freedom Cry') has scored award-winning music for animation, films and video games and is widely acclaimed for both his sophisticated composition and innovative approaches to connecting music with gameplay. Derivière is driven by his passion to provide players with a unique musical experience that truly reflects each game, both musically and directly in sync with the gameplay itself. Classically trained Derivière often blends traditional musical elements with unorthodox sound techniques in pursuit of creating an authentic score that fully immerses the player in the gameplay and story through his neo-classical music styles. Recording with the world's top orchestras and A-list musicians, including the London Contemporary Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra at Abbey Road and Air Studios, GRAMMY award-winning choir Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, Boston Symphony Orchestra and The Children's Choir of the National Opera of Paris, Derivière's pioneering soundtracks have been nominated by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honored by the International Film Music Critics Association.

About Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Set 15 years before A Plague Tale: Requiem, play as Sophia, a fierce young plunderer, on the run but determined to uncover the secrets of her past. Dive into an original story blending combat, myth and fate with a brand new take in the universe of A Plague Tale. Sophia's journey leads to the Minotaur' Island, where she faces deadly trials, navigates treacherous trails, solves puzzles, all while fighting and staying one step ahead of the army chasing her. But the true challenge awaits, as the terrifying creature hidden behind the myth will soon resonate with her. As you journey deeper into the island's heart, you'll confront the truth behind a long-buried curse.

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