RECORDS Nashville Inks Deal with James Barker Band

RECORDS Nashville, industry veteran Barry Weiss' joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment, announces the signing of multi-award-winning, PLATINUM-selling group, James Barker Band. In conjunction with the new deal, the record-breaking foursome will hit the ground running with their label-debut single "Meet Your Mama" out this Friday, Jan. 27.

The band joins RECORDS Nashville's stout roster which boasts fellow Country risers such as Matt Stell, George Birge, Erin Kinsey and more.

"From the live show to the songwriting the James Barker Band is the real deal," shares RECORDS Nashville EVP, Joe Fisher. "The new music is outstanding and the RECORDS team is really excited to be working with them!"

With hundreds of millions of global career streams already garnered, JBB will expand upon their success and cement their presence in Music City and beyond with the help of RECORDS' seasoned team, consisting of Fisher (EVP) and Josh Easler (EVP Promotion and Commercial Strategy).

RECORDS rounds out JBB's team which already includes publishing representation with Fisher's BOOM Music Group and management representation with Starseed Entertainment.

"It's special to go from being a fan to being a colleague, and that's what happened when we signed James Barker Band," shares Easler. "I'm extremely excited to officially be working with this band and I am confident that this will be a momentous year for the group."

Made up of James Barker (lead vocals/guitar), Taylor Abram (guitar/background vocals), Connor Stephen (drums) and Bobby Martin (bass), the established four-piece has built a massive following, racking up four GOLD-certified No. 1 tracks with singles like "Chills," "Keep It Simple," "Over All Over Again," and "New Old Trucks." After playing some of Canada's largest venues and breaking numerous records, the powerhouse group is ready to establish themselves on a global stage.

"We're so excited to be working with a crew that has a 'music first' mentality," shares JBB frontman James Barker. "The whole RECORDS team is so driven and focused on releasing world class projects, and we can't wait to crush it together with them going into this next season!"