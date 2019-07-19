R&B Talent Just Charlii Unveils Confident New Single DO YOU RIGHT

London-based singer-songwriter Just Charlii has launched her sultry new single 'Do You Right', out onFriday 19th July.



An alluring slice of modern R&B, 'Do You Right' sees Just Charlii's smooth vocals take centre stage amidst a flurry of mutated vocal samples, twitchy snares and sparse drums.



A confident and proud member of the LGBT community, Just Charlii utilises her everyday life experiences as tropes in her music, giving listeners of her music an opportunity to understand and experience her most authentic self. 'Do You Right' is also the first single from her forthcoming 'Phoenix'EP - the title of which is emblematic of her rebirth and truly captures the essence of the project.

"I take inspiration from a lot of different artists but especially female artists from the 90s like Aaliyah, SWV and I love Left Eye," she previously explained. "I try and write about personal experiences and what I'm currently going through."



Releasing music since 2016, previous singles and EPs have drawn praise from respected journalists and music publications alike, whilst garnering support from the BBC Introducing platform.



A forward-facing, modern take on R&B, 'Do You Right' is a coming-of-age single that sees Just Charliiconfidently move into the next stage of her career.





