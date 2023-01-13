R&B Artist to Watch Kelz Drops 'Good 2 Me' Track

Fresh off being named an Artist to Watch this year by Apple Music and receiving major early co-signs from the likes of Pharrell, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jorja Smith, and Brent Faiyaz, the independent artist Kelz is poised for a massive year ahead as he seeks to change the narrative of R&B music.

Today, the East New York native returns with his latest single and video, "Good 2 Me," available to stream and watch now via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.

Written by Kelz with production by Luke Swirsky (Motel 7, iann dior, Lil Mosey) and Derrick Milano (Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj), "Good 2 Me" marks only Kelz's third song issued to date following the release of his impressive breakout debut singles "Sinner" and "WHY," which earned him comparisons to acts like The Weeknd.

Speaking on inspiration behind his new single, Kelz shares, "'Good 2 Me' is an ode to East NY. I wanted to give an uptempo meaning to the block. My mission is to create a sound out of NY no one has heard before."

Kelz is an independent recording artist and songwriter hailing from Brooklyn, NY. With his distinct sly vocals mixed with ethereal upbeat dancehall productions, his sound is one to be reckoned with and will shift the industry. With only three songs released to date, Kelz has already gained support from tastemakers The FADER and Lyrical Lemonade in addition to major co-signs from the likes of Drake, Jack Harlow, Pharrell, Jorja Smith, and Brent Faiyaz to name only a few.

In 2022, Kelz signed to CEO and founder J. Erving's Los Angeles-based digital distribution company Human Re Sources - a formidable independent powerhouse of talent development that has signed and developed such acts as Ant Clemons, RAYE, Brent Faiyaz, Cordae, YBN Nahmir, Pink Sweat$, Baby Rose, Bren Joy, and Jensen McRae. The black-owned company has quickly become a key player and ranks among the Top 10 independent distributors in the music industry.

Stay tuned for much more to come from Kelz this year and stream/watch his new single 'Good 2 Me' available now via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.

Watch the new music video here:

PHOTO CREDIT: GARRETT BRUCE