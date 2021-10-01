R&B Artist Foxfrd Releases New Single 'Oni'

After the sudden passing of his mother in 2013, Foxfrd left his only romantic connection at the time as well as his relationship with music, in order to distance himself from anything that reminded him of that time in his life. Now, he channels his experience into his art by sharing his story both lyrically and visually with fans all over the world.

A video game animator by day and R&B artist by night, Foxfrd presents a unique and versatile level of talents to the world and we're here for it. Meant to symbolize Japanese folklore for a 'demon', "Oni" was aesthetically and spiritually inspired by this demonic-like creature in which his ex-partner envisions him to be. An emotional story based on true events, "Oni" was inspired by his past love's perspective on a situation that was vastly misunderstood. After making an attempt to revisit his old connection, Foxfrd realized that his past love views him as an unforgivable demon. So he took it upon himself to create a gorgeous animated landscape where his alias, the masked man you see in the video, roams and contemplates.

Watch the official animated video below!

Follow Foxfrd on Instagram HERE for updates.