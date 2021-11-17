R&B Artist Dylan Sinclair Drops 'Regrets'

Rising twenty-year-old JUNO Award-nominated Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair returns today with his new single "Regrets" available to stream on all digital platforms now via The Orchard. Listen to the personal track written by Sinclair and co-produced by Jordon Manswell, Zachary Simmonds, Bryan Allen, and Jason Amos below.

On the release of his new single, Sinclair shares, "'Regrets' is a letter to a love who I wish I had never pushed away."

At 20 years old, Dylan Sinclair is the next up-and-coming R&B artist from Toronto, Canada. He began writing and recording music at 15 after realizing that performing was just one of the many talents he was given by God. In 2018, Dylan released his first independent project Red Like Crimson, which caught local attention, filling a room of over 200 for his first ever concert in Toronto.

One of the many who took notice of the young R&B crooner was GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown), whom Dylan has been working with closely since the summer of 2019. Sinclair's debut full-length independent album, Proverb, was nominated for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards. Since then, the acclaimed project has garnered over 20 million streams to date since its release, and has cemented Dylan as one of the most promising up-and-coming R&B stars of his time.

Earlier this year, Dylan was featured on Motown Records' new signee Emanuel's debut album ("Hindsight"), was featured in HELLO! Canada's 'seven up-and-coming Canadian musicians to watch in 2021' list, has been seen on CTV News' Etalk with Tyrone Edwards, and his song "Ask Me" was featured in the new The CW TV show The Republic of Sarah.

Dylan continues to guide us along his personal growth, providing a snapshot of life moving out on his own and some of the experiences of young independence with his most recent project 3511; two songs that set the stage for his new perspective and artistic vision. The sensual and aesthetically forward track "Black Creek Drive," produced by Grammy and JUNO Award-winning producers Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Jordon Manswell, and Zachary Simmonds who also produced on second 3511 track "Pleasure," along with JUNO nominated Canadian producers Akeel Henry (Loony, Toni Braxton, Trey Songz) and multi-instrumentalist Adam Josh.

Watch the track's official visualizer here: