MARCIN Releases LIVE SESSIONS EP on Sony Music Masterworks

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MEDIA CONTACTS

Sony Music Masterworks: Larissa Slezak | Rebecca Marks

Kira Grunenberg, Jensen Artists: kira@jensenartists.com

Guitarist Marcin has released LIVE SESSIONS, a nine-song EP on Sony Music Masterworks recorded live without an audience. The collection includes classical pieces such as Moonlight Sonata and Chopin Nocturne alongside original compositions and his streaming hit Art of Guitar, presenting what the artist's team describes as a showcase of his percussive guitar technique and genre-defying arrangements.



EP Artwork (Download)

New Video: Art Of Guitar (Live) Feat. Yamandu Costa

Watch Here

Catch Marcin Live on His Art of Guitar World Tour

Tickets & Info Here

JULY 31 – NEW YORK, NY – Today, Marcin releases LIVE SESSIONS, a new EP of nine songs that capture the guitar mastermind's extraordinary musicianship in its purest form — listen here. The EP was recorded live without an audience and showcases Marcin's unique fusion of virtuosity, percussive guitar technique, and genre-defying arrangements. It features classics such as the Moonlight Sonata and Chopin Nocturne alongside original compositions, and his recent streaming hit Art of Guitar. Accompanying the EP is the release of a new live video for “Art of Guitar,” this time, featuring renowned Brazilian guitarist and composer, Yamandu Costa – watch here.

Of his new Live Sessions EP, Marcin notes: “As I'm working on my second studio record, I wanted to keep things fresh, so I decided to record a brand-new EP featuring live studio versions of my most engaging arrangements and compositions. It includes songs from Dragon In Harmony, as well as some older arrangements that I play at my shows. Meeting Yamandu Costa for this project was a highlight for me. I've been following him for a long time, and he's a real inspiration for me. Collaborating with him in Warsaw on a remix of “Art of Guitar” was a real honor. His performance on the song is fantastic, and I'm also excited about the new reworked elements added in this live version. I'm very proud of this release. It captures raw, unfiltered performances of songs I love to play, and I hope audiences enjoy listening to them.”

Fans can experience Marcin performing live on the final leg of his Art of Guitar World Tour, which kicks off in Asia on August 7, and includes stops in India, Thailand, China, Indonesia, as well as three sold out shows in his native Poland. For ticketing and information, please visit https://marcin.tix.to/tour.

LIVE SESSIONS: TRACKLIST

1. Just The Two Of Us (Live)

2. Smooth Operator (Live)

3. Tribute to Paco (Live)

4. Art of Guitar (Live), feat. Yamandu Costa

5. Chopin Nocturne (Live)

6. Toccata (Live)

7. Carmen (Live)

8. Bite Your Nails (Live)

9. Moonlight Sonata (Live)

ABOUT MARCIN

Named “one of the most talented guitarists of his generation” by Guitar World, Marcin is one of the pioneers of a new percussive style, rooted in flamenco and classical. With nods fromRolling Stone, Billboard, Guitar World, Premier Guitar and more, plus a performance onThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his first-ever cover forTotal Guitar, Marcin continues to captivate millions of fans and followers with his show-stopping guitar style across multiple platforms. In a few short yet explosive years, Marcin's virtuosic technique has been championed by the likes of Tom Morello, Paul Stanley, Madonna, BTS' Jungkook, Timbaland, Ty Dolla $ign and Wyclef Jean, to name a few. In 2022, Marcin launched a signature guitar with Ibanez Guitars as an ambassador for the Japanese brand. The electrifying performances by this Polish-born musician extend far beyond the screen, selling out across Asia and Europe in weeks. Marcin is currently on the road for his first-ever global headline Art of Guitar tour performing hits and music from his debut album,Dragon in Harmony (Sony Masterworks).

Connect With Marcin:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

ART OF GUITAR TOUR DATES:

TICKETING AND INFO HERE

AUG 7 – Mumbai, India – NMACC

AUG 8 – Bengaluru, India – PCPA

AUG 9 – Delhi, India – Siri Fort Auditoriums

AUG 12 – Shillong, India – Latiri

AUG 15 – Bangkok, Thailand – MGI Hall (2)

AUG 18 – Hong Kong, China – Tung Po

AUG 20 – Haikou, China – Hainan Centre

AUG 22 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Lalala Festival

DEC 13 – Wrocław, Poland – Narodowe Forum Muzyki

DEC 22 – Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

DEC 23 – Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

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Alongside the EP, a new live video for Art of Guitar has been released, featuring Brazilian guitarist and composer Yamandu Costa. Marcin is also scheduled to perform on his Art of Guitar world tour.

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Christina Jensen PR, 9 North Wodenethe Dr, Beacon, NY 12508 United States

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