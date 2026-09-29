RADWIMPS to Release New Song "Yuzutsu" for Film

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Japanese rock band RADWIMPS have announced the release of their new song 'Yuzutsu,' set for release Oct. 2nd. The song was written as the theme song for the Japanese film 'You, Like a Star,' hitting Japanese theaters on Oct. 9th, and is now available for pre-add/pre-save on Apple Music and Spotify.

The cover art for the single was photographed at the Imabari 'Onmaku Fireworks Festival' this past August and showcases the deepening relationship between the film's main characters, Akimi & Kai. The annual festival is a key scene in the film.

'You, Like a Star' is a live-action adaptation of the bestselling novel by Yuu Nagira, whose series has now sold over 1.7 million copies just in Japan. The film stars Ryusei Yokohama and Suzu Hirose and is directed by Michihito Fujii.

The story is set on a picturesque island in the Seto Inland Sea. It depicts the 15-year journey of Kai Aono (Ryusei Yokohama), a high school boy who transfers to the island from Kyoto and dreams of becoming a manga writer, and Akimi Inoue (Suzu Hirose), who was born on the island and lives with her mother while hoping to turn her passion for embroidery into a career. The film covers the 15 years during which they meet and fall in love, only to be tossed about by their respective fates and forced to make difficult choices.

Director Michihito Fujii and Yojiro Noda (RADWIMPS) have built a deep relationship of trust through their collaboration on the films 'The Last 10 Years' (2022) and 'Parade' (2024), for which Noda contributed the music. In response to Director Fujii's wish, the theme song 'Yuzutsu' was created to poignantly capture the moving 15-year journey of Kai and Akimi. A snippet of the song can be heard in the official movie trailer now.

RADWIMPS are:

Yojiro Noda (vo/gt/pf)

Yusuke Takeda (ba)

(Satoshi Yamaguchi (Dr) is currently on hiatus)

Formed in 2001, RADWIMPS made their major label debut in 2005. Soon after, they garnered a broad fan base, with the younger generation at the core. The band has released nine studio albums thus far. RADWIMPS' creation of music for Makoto Shinkai's record-breaking animated feature films 'Your Name.', 'Weathering with You' and the latest 'Suzume' has led to worldwide acclaim. The band have also been awarded Best Original Score at the Japanese Academy Award for all three of these releases. To coincide with the release of Suzume worldwide, RADWIMPS went on the road for their 2023 sold out North American, European, Australian and Asian tours with follow-up dates in Asia and Latin America in 2024.

In 2025, RADWIMPS celebrated their 20th major-label debut with a brand-new critically acclaimed #1 studio album Anew and launched a nationwide arena tour in Japan. Their anniversary tribute album Dear Jubilee -RADWIMPS TRIBUTE-, a 14 track collection featuring an incredible line-up of leading Japanese artists covering RADWIMPS' most illustrious songs, was also released to commemorate the special year.

RADWIMPS Official Website: https://radwimps.jp/

RADWIMPS 20th Anniversary Website: https://radwimps.jp/20th/

RADWIMPS Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radwimps_jp/

Yojiro Noda Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoji_noda/

Yusuke Takeda Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yusuke_takeda_/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/radwimpsstaff

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