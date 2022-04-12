Quinn Christopherson Shares New Single '2005'

Quinn Christopherson's highly anticipated debut album is coming this year and the Anchorage based artist is leaving fans some musical breadcrumbs in the lead up. Today he is releasing "2005", a masterclass in nostalgia.

Quinn has the listener hanging on every word with his unique and captivating genius, telling stories and recalling moments in time that will make you smile and even laugh out loud at the memories he conjures. It's this songwriting prowess that has made him one of the most exciting new songwriters right now.

Quinn tells us "'2005' has big rose colored glasses energy. It wasn't the best time for me, but '2005' is a collection of memories that I can look back on fondly. I know we don't ever get do-overs, but this is my way of creating my own."

After wowing fans with a simply spellbinding SXSW performance last month, Quinn has also just announced he will be joining Courtney Barnett and the incredible list of artists playing the Here and There Festival, appearing alongside Lucy Dacus in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Cleveland. Before then, he will also be joining the incredible Thao and Black Belt Eagle Scout on their upcoming West Coast run starting later this month. All dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

04/28 Vancouver, BC - Imperial +

04/29 Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre +

04/30 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +

05/02 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's +

05/04 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up +

05/06 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom +

05/07 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore +

08/08 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland #

08/09 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory #

08/10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora #

+ w/ Thao, Black Belt Eagle Scout

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus