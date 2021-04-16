Quando Rondo Declares 'End of Story'

Quando Rondo has announced today's long awaited official release of the powerful new single, "End of Story." The track - which sees the Savannah, GA-based rapper breaking his silence regarding the November 6th shooting of King Von - first premiered last November and has already earned over 15M worldwide streams via YouTube alone. "End of Story" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

"End of Story" will be featured on Quando's upcoming new album, STILL TAKING RISKS, due to arrive via Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records on May 7th; pre-orders are available now HERE.

STILL TAKING RISKS also includes the new single, "Angel Wings," available for streaming and download HERE. Released last month in celebration of Quando's 22nd birthday, the track is joined by an official music video, premiering today via YouTube HERE. In addition, an all-new line of "Angel Wings" merch is available today exclusively at the official Quando Rondo store HERE.

Quando recently joined The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee for an exclusive interview discussing the events of November 6th and his own side of the tragic story. The first three parts of the interview are streaming now at YouTube, beginning HERE and will continuing rolling out throughout the coming weeks.

STILL TAKING RISKS follows a series of recent releases from Quando Rondo, including such singles as "Okay," "Red Eye," and "Soul Reaper," all accompanied by compelling music videos streaming now at the official Quando Rondo YouTube channel. This month also saw the premiere of still another new track, "Stand On It," and the announcement of his first platinum RIAA certification for fan-favorite track "ABG."

Last year also included the premiere of the standout singles, "My Life Story" and "Get Down," both of which arrived alongside official visuals. Furthermore, Quando recently unveiled the official music video for "Life of Crime," featured on 2020's acclaimed compilation, NEVER BROKE AGAIN, VOL. 1: AIN'T 2 LONG, and streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Quando wrapped up his wildly prolific year with the premiere of BEFORE MY TIME UP, an all-new 10-song mixtape streaming now HERE. The project followed the release earlier last year of another new mixtape, DIARY OF A LOST CHILD, available for streaming and download HERE. Hailed by HotNewHipHop.com for "going deeper into (Quando's) feelings than before," DIARY OF A LOST CHILD is highlighted by such tracks as "Shooters & Movers," "Way Up," "Don't Pray For Me," "Soldier," "Materialistic Pain," and "In My Feelings," each of which are joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Listen here: