QUESTA Releases New Single and Video SHE GAVE ME

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QUESTA has released his dreamy new pop rock single and music video 'SHE GAVE ME.' Juxtaposing dark lyrics with joyful melodies to capture a toxic relationship fueled by control, 'SHE GAVE ME' explores the imbalance of a one-sided relationship.

The surreal music video was directed by Isabella Vizetta. Drawing inspiration from the dystopia of A Clockwork Orange, the Freudian, tongue-in-cheek visual follows QUESTA as he undergoes intense conditioning to become a better person – someone completely different from who he really is.

''SHE GAVE ME' touches on the idea that there is no such thing as unconditional love. In many instances there is a cost to pay or at least an expectation for receiving love,' shares QUESTA, the musical alter ego of singer-songwriter Emilio Cuesta. 'The song is also about being too immature to be in a relationship and not being ready to receive love in the first place because you might not be able to give it back. Ultimately, as I learned in the relationship I was in, the milk – or the love - was never free and she needed me to be someone I was not ready to be.'

As an actor and filmmaker, QUESTA brings a visual sensibility to his lyrics, recordings, and live performances – creating music that feels equally at home on stage and on screen. His recently released single 'SOPHIE'S PLAN,' a hazy, dream pop diary entry which laments leaving a failing relationship as the loneliness is worse than the toxicity, embraces his melody-driven sound and infuses vintage psychedelic folk-rock with modern sonic elements.

Writing and self-producing his music while drawing from his background as a visual artist, QUESTA's multi-disciplinary artistry has earned his music placements in TV/film, most notably appearing in M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, and has landed him roles in both Homeland and The Beast In Me on Netflix. From a family of filmmakers where pursuing the arts was the conventional path, QUESTA is first and foremost a performer. Starting his journey into music after being cast in I Am Nobody, a musical about the evils of the modern world by Tony-award-winning playwright Greg Kotis (Urinetown), QUESTA has since opened for Charlie Blasberg & The Immortals, The Bogmen, Dounia, and more – most recently performing alongside La Femme's Marlon Magnée at Elsewhere in Brooklyn.

Photo Credit: Hannah Zimmerman









Photo Credit: Hannah Zimmerman

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