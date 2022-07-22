QUEEN Makes U.K. Music Chart History

Queen's Greatest Hits becomes the first album in Official Charts history to reach 7 million chart "sales" in the UK.

Queen break Official Chart records as they surpass the 7 million milestone with their 1981 Greatest Hits album. The Official best-selling album of all time in the UK, the record includes such classic tracks as We Will Rock You, Don't Stop Me Now and the group's top-selling behemoth Bohemian Rhapsody.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Queen guitarist Brian May says: "We're here to bring you the joyous news that Queen's Greatest Hits album has sold 7 million copies, which nobody has ever done before. No album has done this before in history. Thank you, we appreciate it."

Brian May and Roger Taylor are "humbled and honored" as they make the milestone in new video below.

Watch the video here: