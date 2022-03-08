Pussy Riot Releases “Laugh It Off” Ft VéRITé & Latashá

Today, Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot's release "LAUGH IT OFF" featuring New York based artist VÉRITÉ and multi-dimensional rapper LATASHÁ HERE, the second track from the upcoming project to be released via Neon Gold Records (Charli XCX, MARINA, Christine and the Queens etc) later this year.

Another powerful pop knockout, like "PUNISH" co-written by the Swedish Grammy-nominated artist Tove Lo, who assumes the role of executive producer for the forthcoming project as well.

The song will be made available to NFT collectors as a 150 piece limited edition series via the Sound.xyz platform today at 2pm PST/5pm EST. "LAUGH IT OFF" comes complete with a visual by Berlin-based 3D artist Ksti Hu.

Nadya Tolokonnikova elaborates on "Laugh It Off", released specifically on International Day of Gender Equality: "Women-identified and LGBTQ+ people don't need to be empowered, we need tools and funds to empower ourselves."

VÉRITÉ says: "Laugh It Off is such an appropriate title to this song because as women existing in male dominated spaces, we're constantly expected to be accommodating and deflect strange, presumptuous behavior gracefully and without ruffling any feathers. Collaborating with PussyRiot & Latashá, these unapologetically strong women who don't give a f about playing nice and who's mission is supporting and amplifying female, non-binary and LGBTQ+ voices in music and beyond feels right and I'm stoked for the world to hear it."

LATASHÁ says:"Big love for VÉRITÉ and Nadya, two of my faves. Really excited to have laced this track with a verse to add to the incredible power that it ignites."

"Getting to enter Nadya's world and be a part of this project is my pussy power passion project! She's an iconic artist with an incredible life story who goes into everything with a bigger purpose. I hope we all get to live in the Pussyverse!"

Conceptual artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of Pussy Riot, a global feminist protest art movement. Today, hundreds of people identify as a part of the Pussy Riot community.

Was sentenced in 2012 to 2 years' imprisonment following an anti-Putin performance. Went through a hunger strike protesting savage prison conditions and ended up being sent to a Siberian penal colony, where she managed to maintain her artistic activity and with her prison punk band she put together to tour around Siberian labor camps. Published a book "Read and Riot: Pussy Riot's guide to activism".

Co-founder of independent news service and media outlet, Mediazona. Has spoken before the US Congress, British Parliament, European Parliament, appeared as herself on season 3 of House of Cards, performed at Banksy's Dismaland exhibition.

Pussy Riot's Punk Prayer was named by The Guardian among the best art pieces of the 21st century ("feminist, explicitly anti-Putin, protesting the banning of gay pride and the Orthodox church's support of the president"), collaborated with Bansky on his Dismaland exhibition, endorsed by Marina Abramovic and Ai Weiwei, created an immersive experience in Saatchi gallery in London. Pussy Riot joined the NFT community in early 2021, co-founded UnicornDAO and started UkraineDAO, is a PleasrDAO member, a supporter of a stronger female representation in the NFT space.

Pussy Riot stands for gender fluidity, inclusivity, matriarchy, love, laughter, decentralization, anarchy, and anti-authoritarianism.

Listen to the new single here: