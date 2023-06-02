Purple Disco Machine Releases New Single 'Bad Company'

The present-day king of disco, Purple Disco Machine pays homage to his roots with his latest release ‘Bad Company’. Get ready to sonically transport to the 80s with yet another disco cut ready to conquer the dancefloor.

It follows on from an internationally-acclaimed collaboration with Kungs for ‘Substitution’ that is currently leading the radio airwaves across Europe and proved that in 2023 dance lovers are craving that authentic disco-laden beat more than ever. Purple Disco Machine is yet again providing the sonic landscape for fans to flourish and become immersed in the Dresden producer’s funk-fuelled world.

Once again proving his ability to orchestrate an energetic atmosphere, the hit-making extraordinaire’s instantly recognizable sampladelic sound is on full display. The tune exudes excitement and suspense from the moment you click play with its action-move-like introduction amplified with striking synths and loud horns. Of course, they pave the foundation for Purple Disco Machine’s signature piano chords, funky bassline, and enchanting rhythm that will have you feeling like the star of your own show.

The tune continues to build tension with its atmospheric breakdown, as Purple Disco Machine then allows for the sample to breathe and do the talking, priming you for that one final disco-fuelled dance. It’s a wonderful mashup of 70s and 80s disco samples that will give dancers the opportune moment to let their hair down and let the music take them away. And despite the name, you’ll only want the best company with you on that disco journey.

Containing iconic samples from ‘Ain’t He Bad’ by First Choice and ‘Fascinated’ by Company B, the German musician once again showcases his passion for the vast history of disco and supplies a contemporary twist. It embodies the spirit of club hits such as ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, ‘Body Funk’, ‘In My Arms’, and ‘Playbox’ which undoubtedly captured the hearts of not only punters but producers across the globe.

Expect it to dominate the European summer where Purple Disco Machine will be commanding thousands of disco heads at a collection of shows in Ibiza, festivals such as Lisb-On Jardim Sonoro and We Are FSTVL, as well as his PRIDE headline show at the Summer Stage in Central Park NYC. His perfectly trimmed moustache and collection of tropical shirts will also be along for the ride.

The super fun music video for the track was shot at the Venice Beach Boardwalk by director Katie Paul with the incredible Bob’s Dance Shop who are also touring with Purple Disco Machine on selected dates. Bob’s Dance Shop is an immersive entertainment experience, a paradise of self-expression, empowerment and community.

They are a group of vibe curators, body movers, professional ice-melters and joy activists blending dance, music, fashion and spontaneity. The mantra of Bob’s Dance Shop is “Be Our Best” and they encourage audiences to embody their truest self, all while dancing and laughing their hearts out.

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT PURPLE DISCO MACHINE

So ingrained in his identity, Tino Piontek’s artist name Purple Disco Machine is a deliberate homage to his funk hero Prince and the dance flair of Gloria Estefan’s Miami Sound Machine. While the sonic identity of Purple Disco Machine grew up in the clubs of East Germany, where his passion for disco and house flourished, he has since evolved to become an all-encompassing radio and streaming king.

A suitable title for an artist with over 1 billion streams and multiple European Airplay Chart toppers across his catalogue with hits such as ‘Hypnotized’, ‘Fireworks’, ‘Dopamine’, and ‘In The Dark’. Beyond the radio, he has proven to be a club favorite among DJs across the world as the #2 best-selling Beatport Artist of all time with dance floor heaters such as ‘Body Funk’ ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, ‘Playbox’, and ‘Devil In Me feat Duane Harden & Joe Killing-ton’. A Grammy Award winner with a remix of Lizzo’s ‘It’s About Damn Time’, Purple Disco Machine has had huge success with multiple high-profile remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatbody Slim, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Diplo & SIDEPIECE and many more.

Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 80 shows in 2022 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Ushuaia Ibiza. A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come.

PDM LIVE 2023

02/06 Port Du Soleil, Gothenburg, SE

03/06 Northside Festival, Aarhus, DK

04/06 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

09/06 Splash House Afters @ Air Museum, Palm Springs, CA

10/06 Splash House, Palm Springs, CA

17/06 Kamehameha Festival, Offenburg, DE

22/06 XL Elements, Rishon LeZion, IS

24/06 Energy Music Tour @ Strandbad Grünau, Berlin, DE

24/06 Mother Pride Block Party, Dublin, IE

25/06 Dreamland NYC Pride @ Central Park Summer Stage, New York, NY

30/06 Jardim Sonoro, Lisbon, PT

01/07 La Clairière, Paris, FR

02/07 Glitterbox @ Hï Ibiza, Ibiza, ES

06/07 MadCool Festival, Madrid, ES

07/07 OgoPogo Festival, Pula, Sardinia, IT

08/07 Les Deferlantes Festival, Argeles, FR

09/07 Ostend Beach Festival, Ostend, BE

14/07 Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos, GR

15/07 Nafoura Club, Castellaneta, IT

16/07 Glitterbox @ Hï Ibiza, Ibiza, ES

21/07 Tomorrowland, Crystal Garden, Boom, BE

22/07 Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, CZ

23/07 Sunrise Festival, Kołobrzeg, PL

26/07 FISHER @ Hï Ibiza, Ibiza, ES

28/07 Tomorrowland, Main Stage, Boom, BE

05/08 The Masquerade @ Pacha, Ibiza, ES

12/08 The Masquerade @ Pacha, Ibiza, ES

24/08 Pure Pacha @ Pacha, Ibiza, ES

25/08 Touquet Music Beach Festival, Le Touquet, FR

26/08 Strand Festival, Zamardi, HU

27/08 We Are FSTVL, Upminster, Essex, UK

15/09 Purple Disco Machine & Guests @ Junge Garde, Dresden, DE

23/09 Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV

24/09 Brooklyn Mirage (Day + Night Show), Brooklyn, NY

30/09 Portola at Pier 80, San Francisco, CA

21/10 AMF @ ADE, Amsterdam, NL