Punk Band The Groans Returns with New Single 'Lights Out'

3-piece punk band The Groans shares new single, "Lights Out," via independent, queer record label Get Better Records. Both in musical and lyrical content, "Lights Out" is an all-out battle.

"With whipping cymbal chokes and pitch-shifted chromatic runs, we want to invoke the feeling of chilling gusts of wind whirling around a looming cave as you look for a way out," The Groans says of the track. "We're here to "fight tooth and nail" to overcome the struggle between perception and projection. We're fighting against this current narrative we never asked for."

The Groans are back, and they’re angrier than ever. The ferocity is certainly warranted, as when we last left the band in 2020, things were hardly as dire as they are now. The Los Angeles-based trio featuring Annie, Dewie, and Nadine released their debut album, Earth Dweller, a political and poignant reflection on the world at large and their place in it, on Get Better Records in 2019.

The empowering “feral” punk was frequently celebrated for its enduring relevance, and the band is working on more new material to release soon. The past few years have included a virtual show with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and multiple tours across the United States, with opening slots for artists like Alice Bag, FUPU, and Ex Stains.

Photo Credit: Sam Picture