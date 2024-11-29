Psychedelic Soul Collective Moonalice Release New 'Cool Cats' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The legend of Moonalice continues to grow as the Bay Area psychedelic soul collective unveils their new eight-song EP, Cool Cats, out now via Nettwerk. The release takes listeners on a journey through the multi-faceted sound that makes this ten-piece family band so special. Living legend Lester Chambers details his origin story from share-cropper to rock star on “Happy Here Now,” The T-Sisters show off their uncanny sibling harmony bond on the Grateful Dead’s “Bird Song,” and the band contemplates life and death on “Honest Hour."

With Cool Cats, listeners are invited to celebrate all the talented players that make up this celebrated collective and engage with thought-provoking tales of love, peace, and happiness. Moonalice demonstrates their dynamic ability to shift from hard-hitting rock ‘n’ roll to stirring acoustic compositions with angelic harmonies and delicate melodies, proving they not only have a legendary pedigree but they’re the coolest cats around.

For Bay-area psychedelic soul collective Moonalice, making music is more than just a career; it’s in their blood. It’s family. The ten-piece group includes the father-son duo Lester and Dylan Chambers, the T-Sisters vocal trio of Erika, Chloe, and Rachel Tietjen, and a band of musicians that have performed together for long enough to call each other brothers: Barry Sless, Pete Sears, John Molo, Jason Crosby, and Roger McNamee.

Known for delivering a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana, the group of musical legends and next-gen rock-n-roll lifers has released seven albums since October 2022, including four in 2023 and two in 2024. They explored their familial bonds with the companion EPs, Father & Son and Mother & Child, delivering a combo of heart-pounding originals (“Old & Proud,” “Can You Feel It”) along with classic covers (“Attics of My Life,” “Teach Your Children”). They have shared two concert albums: Live at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, highlighting an electrifying performance at the beloved San Francisco festival, and Live at the HopMonk (December 2, 2023) [Second Set]. The band’s first Nettwerk releases were Full Moonalice, Volumes 1 and 2, and the first acoustic album, Light Side of the Moonalice.

If the past year proved anything, Moonalice’s creative energy continues to build. Now, the band is excited to share their new EP, Cool Cats, a collection of new compositions written by Moonalice with Nashville songwriter Dylan Altman, along with a spellbinding rendition of the Grateful Dead’s “Bird Song,” a harmony-filled take on “Honest Hour,” written by dear friend Reid Genauer of Assembly of Dust, the light-hearted “Doggy Waggin’ Its Tail,” and the joyful “Happy Here Now,” celebrating the life and legacy of legendary band member Lester Chambers.

About Moonalice:

With an unparalleled list of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the family tree of Moonalice has touched every corner of rock and roll history. Vocalist Lester Chambers co-founded the pioneering ‘60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers. Bassist Pete Sears was a founding member of Jefferson Starship and played with everyone from Rod Stewart to Jimi Hendrix. Moonalice band members have toured with Bruce Hornsby & the Range, John Fogerty, The Other Ones, Phil Lesh & Friends, Bob Weir & Wolf Brothers, Hot Tuna, Jackson Browne, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Blind Boys of Alabama, Jenny Lewis, and many others. Guitarist Roger McNamee was an advisor to the Grateful Dead and U2, and fights against entrenched power in the tech industry. Moonalice’s incredible chemistry shines through in their live performances and six releases over the past two years. Moonalice also features esteemed members Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards), Mookie Siegel (keyboards), Grammy winner John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester's son Dylan Chambers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of acclaimed Americana band the T Sisters. Moonalice has a renegade spirit and an ethos of love, peace, and happiness that permeates everything they do.

Photo credit: Jon Luini

