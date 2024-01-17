Próxima Parada & Oliver Hazard Co-Headline Tour Kicks Off In March

The co-headlining tour is set to kick off March 18 in Aspen, CO.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Próxima Parada and Oliver Hazard have announced a co-headlining tour set to kick off March 18 in Aspen, CO.  For Próxima Parada, what began as a group of college friends wanting to spread joy to their local community has led to national tours where people let loose and feel whatever they need to feel.

Oliver Hazard has received praise from outlets like Billboard, and The Fader and has appeared at iconic festivals like Bonnaroo.  The two will join forces for a 20-date tour this spring bringing a sampling of indie folk grooves and neo-soul fusion. Public on sale this Friday, January 19.  

All up-to-date news and information can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2286692®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fproximaparadamusic.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and https://www.olihazard.com/.

Proxima Parada + Oliver Hazard 

3/18 @ Belly Up | Aspen, CO

3/19 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO

3/21 @ Fox Theatre | Boulder, CO

3/22 @ The Aggie | Fort Collins, CO

4/9 @ High Noon Saloon | Madison, WI

4/10 @ Hi-Fi | Indianapolis, IN

4/11 @ Southgate House | Newport, KY

4/12 @ Pyramid Scheme | Grand Rapids, MI

4/14 @ The Loving Touch | Ferndale, MI

4/17 @ Thunderbird Music Hall | Pittsburgh, PA

4/18 @ Stage on Herr | Harrisburg, PA

4/19 @ The Drake | Amherst, MA

4/20 @ The Press Room | Portsmouth, NH

4/24 @ 40Watt | Athens, GA

4/25 @ Charleston Pour House | Charleston, SC

4/26 @ Cat's Cradle | Carrboro, NC

4/27 @ Metro Gallery | Baltimore, MD

4/28 @ The Southern | Charlottesville, VA

About Próxima Parada:

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop' in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they'd hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada…” 100 times a day. After ten years of next stops, their songs have become more and more focused on personal growth and groove, where each player adds just what's needed and makes up a piece of a whole. Some songs are sunny and light-hearted indie soul, others have a late-Mac-Miller mellow vibe, all the while speaking to who they are working to be.

About Oliver Hazard:

The story of Waterville, OH indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard - Michael Belazis (vocals, guitar) and Devin East (vocals, guitar), joined by Nate Miner (keys, vocals) - is the digital age's version of classic band mythmaking. One member of the band came home to Ohio after leading camping trips in California and decided to make an album with two childhood friends. They won a Facebook raffle to record one song at a studio.

Instead, they played their whole album straight through once, resulting in their debut LP 34 N River (2018). The Fader called the album a “folk-pop masterpiece” and the band was booked at Bonnaroo and Mountain Jam shortly thereafter. In 2019, the band released their 6 track EP, The Flood, which Billboard called a “souvenir.” This brings the band to their sophomore, self-titled album (July 2023), featuring music from the band's recent Northern Lights EP, plus five additional songs.




